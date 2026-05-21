Shakira has personally invited Uganda’s beloved Ghetto Kids to join her on stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show in New Jersey on 19 July 2026. The Colombian pop icon made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, while talking about the tournament’s official song, Dai Dai.

On the left, The Ghetto Kids. On the right, music star, Shakira. Images: Triplets Ghetto Kids/Buda Mendes

Source: UGC

Shakira wants the World Cup final performance to be something the world will never forget. She made that very clear when she brought up the Ugandan dance group. The invite came as she praised fans globally for their dance videos inspired by Dai Dai, a track she recorded with Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

Ghetto Kids bring the world to New Jersey

The group, made up of children from the Katwe slums of Kampala, have come a long way. Founder Dauda Kavuma started the group back in 2014 with a simple vision. That vision has since taken the kids to some of the biggest stages on earth. A homemade dance video of Eddy Kenzo’s "Sitya Loss" first put them on the map. They later appeared in French Montana’s Unforgettable music video and performed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In 2023, they brought the house down on Britain’s Got Talent and walked away with the Golden Buzzer.

Now the World Cup final stage awaits them. The 2026 tournament kicks off on June 11 across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Royalties from Dai Dai will go toward the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is working to raise $100 million for children’s education and access to football worldwide.

Watch the Instagram Clip below:

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Source: Briefly News