The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has officially unveiled the 16 fortunate football supporters who will enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The selected fans will attend the tournament’s opening match, featuring Mexico national football team against Bafana Bafana.

All 16 winners were drawn from clubs competing in the Premier Division of the Premier Soccer League. Notably, supporters from Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City did not participate, as no entries were submitted from those teams.

To enter, fans had to submit a 30-second video capturing their passion and genuine support for both their club and the national team. McKenzie emphasised that the initiative is largely funded by private sponsors rather than government resources.

The prize package for the winners includes international airfare, accommodation, meals, local transport, and match tickets. In addition, McKenzie revealed that four wildcard slots are still available, with those spots set to be allocated through social media engagement.

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From a total of 229 video submissions, the final group represents a diverse mix of supporters. Many of them are dedicated matchgoers who consistently back their teams, including individuals who may not be widely recognised but show unwavering commitment. Some have even financed their own trips to past Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Highlighting one standout entry, McKenzie pointed to Orlando Pirates supporter Bonakele Hlengiwe Nzuza, whose video left a strong impression due to her lifelong dedication.

He remarked that the initiative carries significant emotional value—not only for the players and the selected fans, but also for their families and everyday supporters. Reflecting on the submissions, he shared how one fan’s story of never missing a Pirates match since childhood was particularly moving.

Addressing criticism over the inclusion of musicians in the delegation, McKenzie defended the decision, noting that global entertainment forms part of the World Cup experience. He confirmed that Mafikizolo and MiCasa will represent South Africa in Mexico. According to him, host nations—including Mexico, the United States, and Canada—are creating major performance platforms to fuse football with entertainment, and South Africa should not miss that opportunity.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana are preparing for a farewell match, expected to take place toward the end of the month, before departing for Mexico the following day. The send-off will be preceded by an official event at the Union Buildings, hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with other related activities.

Review of World Cup spending

As Bafana Bafana prepare for Group A clashes against Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea, attention is divided between on-field ambitions and the growing debate over the government’s selection of beneficiaries.

With 20 artists and 16 competition winners already confirmed to travel, the Minister’s decisions have intensified questions around how South Africa’s World Cup budget is being allocated.

Meanwhile, it appears Mama Joy’s relationship with the Minister and his department has deteriorated, leaving her to secure independent funding if she hopes to attend the global showpiece.

Source: Briefly News