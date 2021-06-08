What is Kaitlan Collins' net worth? Kaitlan is an American journalist and a Chief White House correspondent for CNN. However, working for one of the biggest media houses in the world may deceive you that she always wanted to be a journalist. The truth is, she joined college to pursue chemistry but later changed to political science. So, how did she become one of the finest correspondents for CNN? Find out on this article.

Kaitlan is one of the youngest journalists to be hired as CNN'S White House correspondents. Her achievements have driven many to want to know Kaitlan Collins net worth, salary, family, among other things of interests. Keep reading to find out!

Kaitlan Collins' profile

Name: Kaitlan L. Collins

Kaitlan L. Collins Date of birth: May 07, 1992

May 07, 1992 Kaitlan Collins age: 29 Years (as of 2021)

29 Years (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Alabama, United States

Alabama, United States Profession: Journalist, Correspondent

Journalist, Correspondent Relationship status: Single

Single Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Jeff Collins

Jeff Collins Siblings: 3

3 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Kaitlan Collins Instagram: @kaitlancollins

Kaitlan Collins Twitter: @kaitlancollins

Kaitlan Collins' early life

Where is Kaitlan Collins from? She was born on April 7, 1992, in Alabama, United States. She attended Prattville High School before she proceeded to the University of Alabama and graduated in Journalism and Political Science in 2014.

Kaitlan Collins' career

Kaitlan started her career as a blogger. She later got a job as the White House correspondent for The Daily Caller, covering the 2016 election and the first few months of the Trump administration. She joined CNN based in Washington, D.C, in 2017. During her tenure, she has broken numerous stories in her coverage of the Trump White House, such as the major staff departments and the consequential policy decision.

Kaitlan Collins' salary

What is Kaitlan Collins salary? Her salary is not public, but she is guesstimated to earn an average of $200,000 per month. She deserves the pay for her many yet challenging responsibilities. Besides, she is entitled to bonuses and other allowances.

Family

Who is Kaitlan Collins dad? She was born to her father, Jeff Collins, who was a high-level mortgage banker. She attributes her career success to her able parents, who guided her through when she was young. Also, they ensured that she, together with her siblings, attended the best schools and gave her the freedom to pursue careers of their choice.

Kaitlan Collins' husband

Kaitlan was in a relationship with Will Douglas, a pharmacist and Crimson Care Pharmacy Group founder. They started dating back in 2015. In May 2016, they took a vacation in the company of their close friends. Unfortunately, things did not go well for them as they parted ways without giving reasons. She has not updated her relationship status yet.

Kaitlan Collins' measurements

Being a celebrity, fans may want to know her body measurements to gauge where they stand. Kaitlan Collins height is approximately 5 feet 8 inches. Her weight is estimated to be around 55 Kgs. Her body measurements are 32-26-30.

Kaitlan Collins images

She is so beautiful, and she does not hesitate to share her beautiful pictures with her fans. She has uncountable images on her social media platforms that she posts often. Below are some of her lovely photos.

Net worth

Journalists have proven to be earning a good salary and thereby living a good life. But working for one of the biggest media houses in the world means CNN news anchors and correspondents are some of the highest-paid in the world. As a Chief White House correspondent, Collins's net worth is worth $1 million and above.

Above is everything you would love to know about Kaitlan Collins net worth, career, early life and relationship. She has defied all odds to hold a senior position in one of the coveted media stations in the world. Her story inspires other upcoming journalists that they can also make it in their careers if they remain focused.

