Temu, the popular global online shopping platform, announced that it will open a warehouse in South Africa

This strategic move is expected to drastically reduce delivery times, addressing a major drawback for SA customers

The new warehouse promises improved stock availability, fewer customs delays, and potentially lower shipping fees

South Africans are very excited about Temu's confirmation of a local warehouse, anticipating significantly faster deliveries and improved service for the popular, ultra-affordable online shopping platform.

Temu confirmed plans to open a warehouse in South Africa, sparking major excitement among local online shoppers. Image: Nur Photo

Temu, the global online shopping platform known for its shockingly low prices, has just confirmed it will be opening a warehouse in South Africa, and shoppers across Mzansi are losing it.

The announcement has sparked major excitement, especially after Temu revealed that local delivery times could soon drop to just two days. A TikTok video posted by user @mjgradidge shows a woman explaining what this means to South African shoppers and resellers. That’s a massive shift from the typical 10 to 14-day wait that South African customers have become used to when ordering from international platforms.

For many online shoppers, the two-week-long wait has been the biggest downside to Temu’s otherwise irresistible deals. But now, with a local warehouse on the horizon, the fast-growing retailer is positioning itself to directly compete with established e-commerce players in the country.

How Mzansi shoppers feel about Temu's new delivery time

The news quickly made waves across social media, with users expressing shock and excitement. Beyond faster deliveries, a South African warehouse could also mean improved stock availability, fewer customs delays, and possibly even lower shipping fees, something Mzansi’s bargain hunters are always watching closely.

Temu, which launched globally in 2022, has gained popularity for offering ultra-affordable fashion, tech gadgets, home goods, and more. South Africans jumped on the Temu train in recent months despite the long waits, and now it looks like the platform is rewarding that loyalty with better infrastructure on home soil.

While an exact launch date for the warehouse hasn’t been confirmed yet, the buzz is already real. For South African shoppers used to waiting weeks for their parcels to arrive from overseas, the idea of two-day delivery feels almost too good to be true, but according to Temu, it’s coming.

South African shoppers were thrilled after Temu revealed it would open a warehouse in the country. Image: @mjgradidge

Here's how Mzansi shoppers reacted to the TikTok video

Angie wrote:

"It has to be the same Temu stuff. I don’t want South African things, I want what they’re selling now. Amazon was so disappointing."

Musa Hlong shared:

"It should have been SHEIN."

Bowtiekie wrote:

"If it saves on taxes, then yes, please!"

Devnaick commented:

"Takealot is already listing Chinese products from resellers who buy from Temu; at 400% markups, since Takealot takes 100%."

Brigitte Lewis wrote:

"That’s so disappointing. Why would we want the local stuff? Amazon already broke my heart. I was expecting American beauty products we don’t get here, at affordable prices at least."

Golocothemiscellaousstore wrote:

"This is really going to affect our local businesses badly."

SammiSmith shared:

"If you search 'local warehouse' on Temu, you’ll see all the products in the South African warehouse… and it’s basically just things you can already buy at a R5 store."

Buti wey'moto wrote:

"I checked their website, and prices are higher now. For sellers, there's nothing to gain. But for consumers, it's fair."

Delaynehenderson said:

"South Africa is a big place. Where exactly will the warehouse be? I don’t buy from Temu because I believe in buying South African to keep our people employed."

Cindy asked:

"Could this be because of all the theft in South Africa? I wanted to start a bigger business, but I can’t because of theft issues."

Shanti Ramsuroop said:

"No more customs. 😳"

Check out the TikTok video below:

