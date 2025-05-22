A woman shared her experience after buying a very affordable product on Temu, and she flexed her purchase

The lady made a video showing people how well the unbelievably priced gadgets from Temu work

Online users were amazed after seeing the woman prove that she got an amazing deal on the shopping app

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A woman's Temu purchase was a hit on social media. Many people were eager to see her review of a product which came with a very low price tag.

A woman was delighted to receive her tablet from Temu, which she bought at an affordable price. Image: @chichi.girlsa

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman sharing her experience received more than 3,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were curious to know more about her Temu buy.

Woman buys electronics at Temu

A woman in a TikTok video @chichi.girlrsa showed people the tablet that she bought for R19. In the video, she demonstrated that it functions without a problem, and its speed is impressive. The woman emphasised that the tablet works perfectly fine, and she also detailed that the tablet comes with a memory card slot. Watch the video of a woman showing how the tablet works below:

Temu amazes with bargains

Briefly News reported on another delighted Temu customer. The woman also bought the R19 tablet for the same price on the shopping website. The lady also posted a video proving that she received a functional tablet. The woman posted a video doing an unboxing of the package that she received from Temu.

Another woman relied on Temu to start her business. The lady shared her nail business idea, and people were impressed. In a video, she showed that she bought supplies from the shopping website.

Temu has become popular among South Africans because of its low prices. Image: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

SA in awe of Temu tablet

Many people commented on the video, marvelling at the price that she bought the tablet for. In the comments, the TikToker said that the deal is on the shopping website, is available at 7 pm every day. Read the comments below:

issy🦋 asks:

"Everyday at 7?😭"

Chidimma Siphathise Hope🌻the creator:

"Yes mama, 😂."

murunwa189 wrote:

"Joooh I try everyday I dnt get it 🙆‍♀️🥹"

Chidimma Siphathise Hope🌻 the creator said:

"You need to be fast 😭"

Fentse Wadi Plug🔌remarked:

"I need it for my pretty little baby😍"

Nhlanhla wondered:

"How do I get it I do have Temu? 😭"

Chidimma Siphathise Hope🌻the creator:

"Search flash sale here on TikTok, and look for the videos with the tablet flash sale promotion, insert that code on Temu, and follow the instructions."

4 Briefly News stories about Temu purchases

One man bought an air fryer from Temu, and he was extremely happy with the price as well as how well the appliance worked.

Two ladies in South Africa showed people the purchases they made on Temu to help them kickstart their influencer careers.

One woman bought an entire sink on Temu, and people were amazed by how much her faith in the shopping website was worth it.

A lady showed the free gifts she got that were worth thousands of rands after shopping with Temu in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News