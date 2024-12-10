Global site navigation

Temu Haul: 2 Mzansi Women Build Beauty Influencer Careers With Affordable Finds
by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • Two South African beauty content creators took to their TikTok accounts to share what they bought from Temu
  • The Temu haul proved to be affordable, as one woman paid R465 and the other R550 for their beauty buys
  • Briefly News spoke to one of the women, who shared which of the Temu items were her favourite

Two beauty influencers showed what they bought from Temu.
Two beauty influencers took the affordable route after buying items from Temu. Images: @reeva_small7, @kellyrmn12
Source: Instagram

Temu has gained popularity among South Africans for its affordability and wide variety of items, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious shoppers.

Two local beauty influencers turned to the online store to purchase beauty products that fit their budgets, sharing how much they paid for their finds.

Affordable Temu haul

Reeva Small

Beauty influencer Reeva Small (@reevasmall7) uploaded a video on TikTok sharing her Temu haul with online users. She told Briefly News she had paid R465 for all the items, which included earrings, makeup brushes, and a selfie light, a staple among many content creators.

Speaking about the other items she purchased in April, the beauty, who had already used her false eyelashes from the Chinese online store, explained to Briefly News:

"The scrunchies and hair clips I use daily, and I use the selfie light to film videos."

Reeva also spoke about one of her favourite Temu purchases:

"The makeup organiser is still on my vanity. It holds a number of items and has tonnes of storage. It also looks aesthetically pleasing."

Watch Reeva's affordable Temu haul in the video below:

Kelly Roman

18-year-old nail technician Kelly Roman (@kelzrmn) also shared what she bought direct-from-factory marketplace Temu in a TikTok video.

The young entrepreneur mainly bought items for her business (pigment powders and charms), a few garments for herself, and affirmation posters, all of which she shared were affordable.

In her post's comment section, she revealed that she paid R550 for the massive bag of items.

3 other stories about brilliant Temu buys

