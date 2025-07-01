A Western Cape woman shared an emotional video thanking South Africans for helping her feed 133 hungry people for just R1058, showing the power of community support

The heartwarming footage shows volunteers buttering rolls, cooking stew with vegetables and chicken, then packaging meals in containers to distribute to homeless people in their area

Mzansi was deeply moved by the charity work, with over 1000 reactions as people praised her kindness and asked how they could get involved in similar initiatives

A Western Cape woman has touched the hearts of thousands of South Africans after sharing a video thanking everyone who supported her food drive that fed 133 hungry people for just over R1000.

Content creator @olivia.viglatzis shared the emotional video in mid-June with the caption:

"Is it R7.95 for 1 meal or R1058 for 133 meals. Thank you for all the support."

In the video, she repeats this powerful message that highlights how affordable it can be to make a real difference in people's lives.

The heartwarming footage shows exactly how the food drive worked, with volunteers coming together to prepare meals for those in need. The video captures people buttering rolls, cooking a nutritious stew with carrots, onions, and other vegetables, sprinkling spices, and adding shredded chicken to create filling meals.

The team then carefully packaged everything in takeaway containers with spoons, making sure each person would receive both the warm stew and fresh rolls. The organised approach meant they could efficiently prepare and distribute all 133 meals to the homeless people they found in their local area.

Throughout the video, the woman emphasises her gratitude to everyone who made the food drive possible. She gives special recognition to a woman named Jackie and her team, who stepped forward to help with the charity work and made sure hungry people received proper meals.

The collaborative effort shows how South Africans can work together to address social issues like hunger and homelessness. By pooling resources and volunteer time, the group managed to feed many more people than any individual could have helped alone.

The video went viral with over 1000 reactions as people were inspired by the practical approach to helping others. Many viewers were amazed by how far the money stretched when used efficiently and how much impact a small community group could have on addressing hunger in their area.

The success of the food drive demonstrates that making a difference doesn't require huge budgets or organisations, just people willing to work together and a clear plan for helping those in need.

Mzansi celebrates acts of kindness

South Africans flooded the comments section with praise and encouragement for the charitable work:

@Kiyana Williams II gushed:

"You really helping those struggling who live on their own. 🥺💖❤️ Please don't ever stop making these videos."

@Leonie Louckx appreciated:

"I appreciate your kindness 🙏"

@Natasha Lee Nel blessed:

"Love your videos. You're such a wonderful lady. May you be blessed abundantly."

@Cassie Whitworth asked:

"Wow, I would love to be involved if you are in my area?"

@Bianca Mariette Prinsloo Knipe praised:

"You guys are the best. Yip, I always say it must come from the heart to care for others. THANK YOU!"

@Glynis Moll celebrated:

"Wonderful human beings making such a difference!"

