A kind teacher from the Free State bought shoes for learners who needed them in her class

The educator said she wanted every child in her class to look the same and not suffer because of their background

The online community reacted to the gesture, with many giving her a round of applause for her actions

A Free State teacher bought school shoes for kids in her class who needed them. Images: @mrsplaatjies1

Source: TikTok

A Free State educator took it upon herself to buy school shoes for a few pupils in her class who needed them.

The teacher from Bolekehang Intermediate School, Ms Plaatjies, took to her TikTok account to share a heartwarming video showing the kids wearing their torn old shoes. One learner was wearing the usual sneakers instead of school shoes.

The teacher took the new shoes out of their boxes and placed them in front of each learner. She intended that every child in her class look equal.

"They come from different families but they should be equal in my class."

The video emerged after schools opened last week, 17 January. Learners come from different backgrounds, some parents can afford the kids' school needs and some cannot. And with the rising cost of uniforms and stationery, it's even worse.

See the educator giving away new school shoes

TikTokkers admire the teacher's gesture

The video got over 14k likes, with many online users applauding the educator's thoughtful gesture.

@Nkwenkwezi Sapho commented:

"I love the fact that you respected them by not showing their faces"

@Nonkululeko Ndlovu said:

"When they said teaching is a calling not a career...called to leave a mark in these young hearts ♥️♥️♥️May your cup overflow."

@luwain wrote:

"The way I cried trust me your doors are wide open God will bless you forever and ever wow "

@Gigabyte commented:

"If we don't see how people help other people, how we going to have that mind set of helping other people. By doing videos and pictures I take it as."

@Vamuhle Thombeni said:

"Hey sisi can I contribute something small nyana too. This is beautiful I know the feeling of not having proper school shoes."

@Itumeleng Leballo shared:

"May your cup never run dry..May you be blessed for the days of your life"

