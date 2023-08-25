A South African teacher is going above and beyond to help learners who cannot afford to go to their matric dance

The teacher has been helping learners for many years, and he always gets emotional when he sees how much it means to them

The teacher has appealed to the TikTok online community for donations, and he has received many heartfelt comments from South Africans

Matric dance balls are a tradition in South Africa and are seen as a rite of passage for students. They are a chance for students to mark their transition from high school to adulthood.

A teacher makes it a point to help his less fortunate learners attend the matric dance. Image: @rodney.g.hood/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Teacher goes out of his way to help learners attend matric dance

A South African teacher has made it his mission to go above and beyond for his needy learners.

In a video posted on TikTok, Rodney Hood (@rodney.g.hood) shares how he always tries to help learners who cannot afford to go to their matric dance by means of donations.

"Every year I try my best to assist some of the girls with their matric/ball, and every year I get so emotional because they would say 'sir I can't go because we can't afford it'," Rodney wrote in the video.

He went on to share how he becomes a fairy godmother by getting sponsors and donations to help with a dress, shoes, hair, nails, makeup, and funds to pay for the tickets.

The matric dance marks the end of a chapter in a student's life, as they are the last major event before they leave high school and move on to university or other further education. They are also a chance for students to dress up and celebrate with their friends and family.

Rodney appealed to the TikTok online community to assist with donations to help make a difference in the learners' lives.

"For any donations, please contact me on my email hoodrodney@icloud.com. I will appreciate every help I get to make their day special and memorable," he wrote.

South Africans react with heartfelt comments

Asie.Mjoko replied:

"If only you were in Durban I would offer to do makeup ❤️something I always want to do but never know how to go about it."

Zintle Ibu Zee-Zee said:

"Bless you ❤️."

Khuselwa Maboela commented:

"This is so beautiful giving our girls love and hope. You're so awesome thank you. I pray they pay it forward."

AmogelangM commented:

"I'm doing my 2nd year, BEd, you inspire me. I look up to you as I am queer baby too❤."

Tshepang Bambo responded:

" I am definitely inspired by you. This is a way to show there are real some good people left."

princessdeplessis33 said:

"You are amazing may god bless you kwande apha uthatha khona."

Die Rooibos Meisie commented:

"Hi there love. Are you based in Cape Town?"

Rami Chuene offers to donate matric dance dresses for disadvantaged students

In another story, Brielfy News reported that former Scandal! actress Rami Chuene revealed that she would donate beautiful Matric dance gowns to students who can't afford them.

The star announced that her foundation, Rami Chuene Foundation, would give back to those in need.

On her Twitter page, the star put a call out to those in need of the dresses to reach out to her on the post. She said interested students or those who know someone in need should leave comments, and she would contact them privately.

Source: Briefly News