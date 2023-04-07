Rami Chuene announced that her matric dance project has grown as many designers have donated

The former Scandal! actress confirmed that 50 dresses had been collected so far, with more expected in the coming days

Chuene also revealed that she had received dress requests from learners from all corners of South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rami Chuene shared that she has received many requests for matric dance dresses, and the donations from designers have not stopped.

Rami Chuene revealed that her matric dance campaign received many requests from Grade 12 learners. Image: @ramichuene

Source: Instagram

The former The Queen actress put out a call a few days ago to disadvantaged Grade 12 learners who want to attend their matric dance but don't have money to purchase lux outfits. Through her foundation, Rami Chuene Foundation, Chuene vowed to look for beautiful dresses.

Rami Chuene confirms 50 dresses have been donated

On Twitter, Rami shared a saying designers have been ringing her up, wanting to donate. So far, she has collected 50 dresses and hopes many are still coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Those donating outfits, make your subject: Donation and use the same email address. Some we’ll connect based on location- if a donation is in Polokwane & a need in Seshego, we can connect the two. Some will be couriered & those in Gauteng can come for fittings #RamiDressMe23"

Grade 12 learners flood Rami Chuene's emails

In another tweet, Rami confirmed that many pupils have requested dresses. As a result, her foundation has created an email template to help speed up the process.

"We have requests from all over and to manage that, we’re opting to do this via email. Pls make your subject: Dress Me & date of event, like: Dress Me 5 May to make it easy. In the mail, write your sizes, location & phone number. Email to bookings@ramichuene.com #RamiDressMe23"

Rami Chuene hailed after sharing #RamiDressMe23's update

@MotheoLebelo said:

"Thumbs up Rami on starting this initiative #RamiDressMe23 ❤"

@TsholoBogatsu shared:

"This is so very cool!! ❣️"

@SihleMurdo replied:

"May God continue to bless you."

@rongwana_nandz commented:

"Bless you ♥️"

Cassper Nyovest and Quinton Van Der Burgh Foundation supply North West students with fresh and clean water

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest left kids at his old primary school smiling after building a water well worth R260 000.

According to ZAlebs, Mufasa collaborated with the Quinton van der Burgh Foundation (QVDB Foundation) to provide clean and fresh water to 47 teachers and 1 357 students.

In a deleted Instagram post, ZAlebs reported that Mufasa posted a reel showing happy school kids after the water well was built. In the caption, The Siyathandana rapper said he was proud to have given back to his community, especially after seeing how glad the kids were after having access to water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News