Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest built a water well in his old primary school in the North West Province

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker partnered with the Quinton van der Burgh Foundation (QVDB Foundation)

Mufasa said he was proud, especially after witnessing how accessing clean water made the students happy

Cassper Nyovest left kids at his old primary school smiling after building a water well worth R260 000.

Cassper Nyovest and the Quinton Van Der Burgh Foundation built a water well for North West school kids. Image: @casspernyovest

According to ZAlebs, Mufasa collaborated with the Quinton van der Burgh Foundation (QVDB Foundation) to provide clean and fresh water to 47 teachers and 1 357 students.

Cassper Nyovest proud of himself after building water well in North West

In a deleted Instagram post, ZAlebs reports that Mufasa posted a reel showing happy school kids after the water well was built. In the caption, The Siyathandana rapper said he was proud to have given back to his community, especially after seeing how glad the kids were after having access to water.

"A dream come true. Went back to my old primary school and built a water well with the help of @quintonvanderburgh and @qvdbfoundation. The kids were so happy, one of the happiest days of my life. Met some of my teachers and I’m sure they were proud to see how great their work was in my life. All the glory to God. Water is life. Let’s do more."

Cassper Nyovest donates sneakers to children ahead of Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium

Cassper is no stranger to charitable work. He donated 100 pairs of Root Of Fame sneakers to the children of the Mahikeng community in late 2022.

Mufasa's generosity was all in the spirit of Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium. He also invited the kids to watch #FillUpMmabatho for free.

"Special gratitude goes out to the Honorable Mayor for taking his time to be with us, the volunteers that constantly give their hearts out in helping the children, and the Department of Social Development for going the extra mile in helping us identify these homes. It feels great to be able to come home and help where I can," reported Sunday World.

