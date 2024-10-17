NaakMusiQ recently opened up about the time actress Nomzamo Mbatha rejected him

The DJ/ singer spoke about how he asked Nomzamo for her number, and she gracefully declined

While fans couldn't believe that he missed his target, others admired Zamo for staying classy

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

NaakMusiQ says Nomzamo Mbatha once turned him down. Images: iamnaakmusiq, nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Haibo, NaakMusiQ says he once tried to shoot his shot at Nomzamo Mbatha and sadly missed.

Nomzamo Mbatha turns down NaakMusiQ

If you ever thought some of your favourite local heartthrobs could bag any girl they want, then you're in for a surprise.

Former Generations actor, NaakMusiQ, recently opened up in an interview about a time he bumped into Nomzamo Mbatha and spoke about how radiant and elegant she was in person.

The DJ said after exchanging pleasantries with the Shaka iLembe star, he boldly asked for her phone number, and she gracefully turned him down:

"She's like, 'No.' Not rude, very elegant, as elegant as she is."

Local content page, sa.clout, shared the video on their feed:

Mzansi reacts to NaakMusiQ's confession

Fans admired Nomzamo Mbatha, saying she knows her worth:

helly_3873 said:

"I like the fact that she is elegant."

tsepi_g_ wrote:

"She always knew she was destined for better."

sisanda8636 admired Nomzamo:

"Good for her. It goes to show she is her own woman and doesn’t need a man to elevate her."

tibelaqueen posted:

"Zamo dodged a bullet."

tezzy_la_nuestra unearthed the deadbeat allegations:

"Isn't he a deadbeat?"

Meanwhile, others trolled NaakMusiQ, with others attempting to cheer him up:

nandmdes24 said:

"It's that attitude that made you not get the number. Bro, just be humble."

stix_madlisa defended NaakMusiQ:

"All these women talking trash about Naak, if he asked them out, you would all agree."

sm_sowetan wrote:

"Rare L for the boy, but we move."

digital_skyline posted:

"Women are never satisfied vele."

AJ Mafokate shoots shot at Shamiso Mosaka

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to AJ Mafokate shooting his shot at Shamiso Mosaka.

Mzansi found his actions distasteful, considering that the Born Into Fame star was already in a relationship.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News