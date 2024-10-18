Global site navigation

“I Thought You Were a Witch”: SA Floored by Gent Revealing Identity of Being Mythical Creature
Family and Relationships

by  Chuma Nontsele
  • One gent floored Mzansi with his foolery after revealing his true identity to his sister on WhatsApp 
  • The once curious sibling was left speechless and confused by her brother's revelations and expressed her shock hilariously
  • Social media users were dusted by their foolish conversation that circulated on the web

A Mzansi chap, Kungawo Vuyo Makula floored many South Africans with his hilarious identity revelation.

Mzansi floored by foolish sibling conversation
Mzansi was floored after reading foolish chats between siblings. Image: @steve_kv_makula0
The gent shared his WhatsApp chats and came clean to his sister, leaving her speechless.

Gent reveals true identity to sibling 

Kungawo Vuyo Makula made everyone's day when he shared his foolish texts between him and his sister on TikTok. The chap revealed his identity as the iconic DC Comics character, Batman.

South Africans roared at the man's claims as he wrote:

"When I say 'goodnight', I don't go to bed. I go out, and I do things. I'm Batman, and the city of East London needs me."

The chap asked his followers:

"Did I make the right choice?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent sharing true identity 

Social media users were floored by the gent's revelation and commented:

@YT: Siyobooi_ 🧚🏿was entertained by the foolery:

"Not East London needing Batman."

@Tumi commented:

"She was never gonna understand."

@Junior Cebekhulu: You just made my day man 😂💯🙌

@Trophy wife was dusted:

"It's midnight, please. Do you know what a loud cackle sounds like at this hour?"

@Neo 😎😎 highlighted the silver lining:

"At least the truth finally came out."

@Anesu❤️❤️ comforted the chap:

"At least you told her."

@MangaMingle was stunned:

"Yoh, I was never prepared for this."

@Sancho10 assured the gent:

"One day, she'll understand, brother, man."

@msyarms gasped:

"I thought you were a witch."

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok showed off her remarkable relationship with her big sister, who sends her an allowance of R1500 every month. Phakama Ngwane made Mzansi envious by sharing her fabulous sister’s generosity towards her.

Social media users shared their relationship with their siblings in the comments section. Ngwane’s post introduced a portal for other social media users to talk about their relationships with their siblings.

