A TikTok video of lions in a wildlife sanctuary went viral for showing a male lion with an unusual mane

Viewers in South Africa found the mane humorous, comparing it to relaxed or styled hair

The comments section was riddled with banter and jokes about the wild mammal's mane

A lion's flat mane had Mzansi TikTok viewers cracking jokes. Image: Betsie Van der Meer, NimTree.com / 500px

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video showing people witnessing the natural beauty of lions up close in a wildlife sanctuary has gone viral.

The footage shows one particular male lion with a flat mane that looked as though he had gotten his hair done.

Males have big heads and big necks, and manes exaggerate those features. Some manes may be more impressive than others. In addition, researchers noted, according to LiveScience, that male lions with longer manes seemed to be more intimidating to other males.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi pokes fun at lion's mane

The video sparked unexpected humour and banter in the comments as Mzansi netizens poked fun at the lion's mane, saying it looked like relaxed or styled hair. Others even teased, and that reminded them of a moody teenager.

Sandi️️ said:

"Haibo, silk press."

hubre grobbelaar commented:

"I'm not scared of this one, it has relaxed hair and a blowout."

pearl white replied:

"Manje uvele warelaxer bese wadaya iznwele uSimba? (Now who went and relaxed Simba's hair?)"

15555689ghj000 responded:

"They gave the lion a blowout."

_cxxkie__ replied:

"I’m not scared of this one."

In Jesus we trust said:

"It's not a phase, mom!"

Trish Chinho commented:

"U30 inch phela lo."

Andy_hope replied:

"Ibhubesi elinestayela."

noxolokhuluse said:

"Anidedele amabhubesi adle bakithi. (Leave the lions alone so they can eat.)"

Zo commented:

"Ingathi izothi 'Shut up mom!' (It's like it's going to say 'shut up mom')."

South Africans react to man with lion on his lap

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man with a lion lying on top of him had South Africans thinking he was testing God.

The man had a massive lion on his lap, which seemed like his pet. The video was posted by @humaidalbuqaish, breaking the internet with over seven million views.

