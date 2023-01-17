List of the 15 best courier companies in South Africa in 2024

When planning to send or expect to receive a package in South Africa, you might need courier companies to ship it safely and on time to the required destination. These companies offer excellent delivery services and additional services like parcel tracking. Here is a list of some of the best courier companies in South Africa.

There are numerous courier companies in South Africa. Most people prefer the cheapest ones that provide much quicker delivery services. In addition, they protect the parcels from damage, theft, and other risks.

Best courier companies in South Africa

Courier companies in SA offer door-to-door pickup and delivery of parcels on short notice. Finding a reliable delivery company is vital. This list is compiled based on customer reviews and the size of the companies. Many customers have expressed their satisfaction through their social media platforms.

1. The Courier Guy

Address: 37 Malta Road, Cosmo Business Park, Malibongwe Drive, Kya Sands

37 Malta Road, Cosmo Business Park, Malibongwe Drive, Kya Sands Call: 010 222 2300

010 222 2300 Fax: 086 643 3385

086 643 3385 After Hours: 082 823 3254

082 823 3254 Email: support@thecourierguy.co.za

support@thecourierguy.co.za Website: www.thecourierguy.co.za

The Courier Guy has some of the most cheap courier services in SA. The company was established in 2000 with one motorbike and has since become one of the largest courier companies in South Africa. The Courier Guy offers same-day express, same-day economy, overnight delivery, standard air, and special services, depending on the urgency of your consignment. On top of this, The Courier Guy tracking services help customers know the location of their parcels while it is being shipped.

2. DHL Express

Address: 106 Merriman St, George Central, George, 6529, South Africa

106 Merriman St, George Central, George, 6529, South Africa Shipment tracking and status: 0860 345 000

0860 345 000 Customer service: +27-11-921 3600

+27-11-921 3600 Website: www.dhl.com

DHL Express is among the top international courier companies in South Africa. They offer express courier services between SA and the rest of the world. DHL Express has outstanding, scheduled, reliable, and cheap services. Their online parcel tracking service makes them the best choice for business and personal deliveries. Additionally, the DHL Express is among the courier companies looking for subcontractors in South Africa.

3. Fastway Couriers

Address: 80 Burman Road, Deal Party, Eastern Cape 6012

80 Burman Road, Deal Party, Eastern Cape 6012 Telephone: 087 880 0300

087 880 0300 Email: portelizabeth@fastway.co.za

portelizabeth@fastway.co.za Website: www.fastway.co.za

Fastway Couriers is among the top courier companies in Port Elizabeth and across SA. Its sole purpose is to reach a broader customer base and satisfy their needs. The company serves over 250 regions, from Cape Town to Johannesburg. Since its depots are well distributed across the country, Fastway Couriers is the ideal choice for small to medium-sized businesses.

4. Diamond Express

Address: 46 Fritz Stokenstroom str, New East End, Bloemfontein, 9301

46 Fritz Stokenstroom str, New East End, Bloemfontein, 9301 Telephone: +27 51 432 2766

+27 51 432 2766 Cellphone: +27 83 701 2348

+27 83 701 2348 Website: www.diamondexpress.co.za

Diamond Express is among the top courier companies in Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Kimberley, Upington, Kuruman, and Welkom. They take care of the freight to ensure they retain valuable customer relationships. Therefore, consider getting a small to medium-sized parcel delivered door-to-door by Diamond Express.

5. MDS Collivery

Address: 58c Webber Street, Selby, Johannesburg

58c Webber Street, Selby, Johannesburg Customer service: 0861 637 000

0861 637 000 Telephone: +27 (011) 241-4900

+27 (011) 241-4900 Fax: +27 (011) 493 6888

+27 (011) 493 6888 Email: support@collivery.co.za

support@collivery.co.za Website: collivery.net

MDS Collivery.net is another excellent South African courier company. It was established in 1991 by Mr Hugh Randall to offer local and international courier services. Also, MDS Collivery has an efficient parcel tracking system.

6. Aerospeed Couriers

Address: 6 Campbell St Waverley Johannesburg

6 Campbell St Waverley Johannesburg Telephone: +27 83 610 0189

+27 83 610 0189 Fax: +27 11 786 5586

+27 11 786 5586 Email: aerospeedcouriers@gmail.com

aerospeedcouriers@gmail.com Website: www.aerospeed.co.za

Aerospeed Couriers are one of the oldest delivery companies in South Africa. It was established in 1993. It is known for providing efficient, customized express domestic and international delivery services. For those looking for top courier companies in Gauteng, you can consider Aerospeed Couriers.

7. Door 2 Door

Head office address: Dowerview Apartments, Unit 15, Cnr Sycamore and Hendrik Potgieter Street, Dowerglen, Edenvale, Johannesburg 1610

Dowerview Apartments, Unit 15, Cnr Sycamore and Hendrik Potgieter Street, Dowerglen, Edenvale, Johannesburg 1610 Depot address: 120 Loper Avenue, Spartan, Kempton Park 1601

120 Loper Avenue, Spartan, Kempton Park 1601 Office line 1: +27 78 184 9490

+27 78 184 9490 Office line 2: +27 79 033 5488

+27 79 033 5488 Email: info@d2dcouriers.co.za

info@d2dcouriers.co.za Website: d2dcouriers.co.za

From customer testimonials, Door to Door Courier is an efficient delivery corporate. Its services include overnight deliveries, standard/budget cargo, international imports, and exports. Door 2 Door has come a long way to ensure that they provide reliable services with personal interactions and that their clients get quick responses. D2D Couriers have no affiliation with Door to Door Logistics in South Africa.

8. PostNet

Address: 92 Augrabies Road, Waterfall Office Park, Bekker Road, Midrand, 1685

92 Augrabies Road, Waterfall Office Park, Bekker Road, Midrand, 1685 Call: 0860 767 8638

0860 767 8638 Website: www.postnet.co.za

PostNet offers a wide range of shipment solutions to international and domestic clients to serve various markets in South Africa. Having been in operation for more than two and half decades, PostNet couriers has over 390 owner-operated retail stores in the country.

9. Courier It

Address: Cape Town International Airport, Matroosfontein, Cape Town, 7525

Cape Town International Airport, Matroosfontein, Cape Town, 7525 Telephone: +27 21 555 6777

+27 21 555 6777 Fax: +27 21 555 6789, +27 86 601 0762

+27 21 555 6789, +27 86 601 0762 Email: cptcollections@courierit.co.za

cptcollections@courierit.co.za Website: www.courierit.co.za

Courier It is among the leading courier companies in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The growth and success of Courier It is owed to the fact that it can identify its clients' needs. Its systems are competent, and all its offices are supervised according to the highest standards to ensure consistency.

10. City Logistics

Address: 350 Umhlangane Rd, Riverhorse Valley, Durban, 4001

350 Umhlangane Rd, Riverhorse Valley, Durban, 4001 Call: 0315 802 000

0315 802 000 Website: citylogistics.co.za

City Logistics is one of the most reliable courier companies in Durban, Bloemfontein, and Harrismith. The firm established an extensive network to serve South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. City Logistics has also set aside over 100,000 square meters of warehousing space to meet the storage requirements.

11. RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers

Address: 27 Wrench Rd, Isando, Johannesburg, 1600, South Africa

27 Wrench Rd, Isando, Johannesburg, 1600, South Africa Call: 0861 726 726

0861 726 726 Website: www.ram.co.za

With over 40 branches, 1,500 vehicles, and 2,800 well-trained personnel working across South Africa, RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers have invested in technology and never subcontracted delivery services.

12. Dawn Wing (DPD Laser)

Address: 209 Battery Street, Watloo, Pretoria, Gauteng 0184

209 Battery Street, Watloo, Pretoria, Gauteng 0184 Call: 010 600 2323

010 600 2323 WhatsApp line: 0600 123456

0600 123456 Email: info@dawnwing.co.za

info@dawnwing.co.za Website: www.dawnwing.co.za

Dawn Wing is a DPD Laser Express Logistics (Pty) Ltd division (jointly owned by Geopost and The Laser Group (Pty) Ltd). The company offers cheap delivery services with the help of the latest computer technologies and online parcel tracking. Dawn Wing has been rated as a top logistics company in SA for 13 consecutive years. It is among the leading courier companies in Pretoria, Cape Town, Polokwane, Upington, and other places it has established branches.

13. The Takealot Delivery Team

Address: Cape Town, 12th Floor, 10 Rua Vasco Da Gama Plain, Foreshore

Cape Town, 12th Floor, 10 Rua Vasco Da Gama Plain, Foreshore Call: 087 362 7666

087 362 7666 Website: www.takealot.com

The Takealot Delivery Team (formerly Mr D Courier) in May 1992. Today, it has over 90 branches nationwide and over 15,000 drivers who ensure customers have a seamless experience every time they shop. Registering on takealot.com is easy. Enter your email address and mobile number on the Takealot login page to get started.

14. Citi Sprint

Address: Unit 17 Rosbur Park, Neptune Street, Paarden Eiland

Unit 17 Rosbur Park, Neptune Street, Paarden Eiland Tel: (021) 511 3105

(021) 511 3105 Fax: (021) 511 3320

(021) 511 3320 Email: csprint@citisprint.co.za

csprint@citisprint.co.za Website: www.citisprint.co.za

Citi Sprint ships cargo and parcels locally and internationally. Andy McDonald established the company in 1985 after arriving in Cape Town from Zimbabwe, where he started and managed DHL International's Harare operation for three years. Since then, Citi Sprint has been providing inner-city delivery services in Cape Town for over three decades.

15. PAXI

Address: Heuwel Rd, Centurion Central, Centurion, 0157

Heuwel Rd, Centurion Central, Centurion, 0157 Call: 086 000 7294

086 000 7294 WhatsApp: 060 070 2492

060 070 2492 Website: www.paxi.co.za

PAXI offers customers a convenient way to get parcels across South Africa. With over 2800 PAXI points nationwide, you can conveniently drop off or collect your parcels. PAXI's courier points are located in all PEP, Tekkie Town, and Shoe City stores.

Who is the best courier company in South Africa?

The 15 best courier companies in South Africa are:

The Courier Guy

DHL Express

Fastway Couriers

Diamond Express

MDS Collivery

Aerospeed Couriers

Door 2 Door

PostNet

Courier It

City Logistics

RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers

Dawn Wing (DPD Laser)

The Takealot Delivery Team

Citi Sprint

PAXI

How much does it cost to courier?

The costs of courier services in South Africa vary based on urgency, mode of transport, company rates, and other factors.

Which courier franchise is best in South Africa?

DHL Express is among the best courier companies in SA. You can try them for an amazing delivery experience when receiving or sending parcels abroad.

What couriers deliver to South Africa?

Dawn Wing (DPD Laser), DHL Express, The Courier Guy, PAXI, and Citi Sprint deliver to South Africa.

How can you join a courier company?

The process of joining a delivery company varies based on your chosen company. Therefore, it is better to contact the company to get reliable information.

Which companies use courier services?

Clients of courier services come from different sectors of South Africa's economy. For instance, food and beverage businesses, clothing retail brands, etc. Most of them are online businesses that need to ship orders to customers. Many courier companies in South Africa partner with freight companies when shipping heavy parcels and bulk items.

Which courier is fast in South Africa?

Speed depends on urgency, and most companies try as much as possible to deliver on time. Usually, companies with agents on the ground offer the fastest courier services, such as Aerospeed Couriers and The Courier Guy.

Which is the cheapest courier service?

The cost of courier services varies based on the parcel size, distance, nature of the shipment, and urgency. Therefore, it is challenging to conclude which is the cheapest courier service. Some companies may charge from R99, exclusive of VAT.

Which courier pays the most in South Africa?

The The Takealot Delivery Team is among courier companies in South Africa that pay their drivers the highest salaries.

You can choose from this list of the best courier companies in South Africa. All companies mentioned here have been deemed worthy by their customers who have experienced their services.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

