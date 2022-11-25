RAM Couriers' contact number, sales contact number, branches, FAQs

RAM Couriers is a powerhouse in the South African courier industry. The company offers industry specific solutions and logistics for every type of business. They have an unsurpassed track record of delivering securely with packages in tact and on time, making them reliable and efficient in handling your cargo.

All packages shipped by the company have a tracking number. Photo: @RAM (modified by author)

Source: UGC

RAM Couriers has a well-established International Value Network, and the secure Hand-to-Hand infrastructure includes 53 offices in 20 countries. It also has integrated systems with DHL Express to ensure seamless delivery within 2 to 5 business days to most major destinations in Africa, Europe, Asia and the USA. Get the RAM Couriers' contact number for enquires and feedback.

RAM Couriers has more than 41 hubs across South Africa, over 1600 vehicles and a team of around 3000 personnel. They guarantee their customers that your package will not leave their hands until it is delivered safely to the destined destination. To achieve that, the company has integrated software technology that offers a competitive advantage over other players in the industry.

RAM Couriers services and logistics

The company offers both domestic and international deliveries. Within the range of domestic delivery options, there are different types of service options which have a bearing on the cost of delivery based on the area, the speed of turnaround and the weight of the parcel.

RAM is the only logistics and transport service company to deliver in record time in South Africa. Image: Peter Dazeley

Source: UGC

How do I track my parcel from RAM?

All packages shipped by the company have a tracking number. To track, log in to the company's official website, select the Tracking section and enter the tracking number. RAM's parcel tracking enables you to see all the detailed information of the package, including the origin, destination, and location.

Is RAM an international courier?

The company has integrated their systems with DHL Express to enhance seamless delivery within 2 to 5 business days to most major destinations in Africa, Europe, Asia and the USA.

Are RAM Couriers expensive?

The company is known for offering quality services at affordable prices. However, shipping and delivery prices are based primarily on weight, distance covered, and other factors, such as whether it is a domestic or international delivery.

What is RAM's waybill number?

Your waybill number is your tracking number. It can be found in your email and SMS notifications, which you will start receiving after the order has been finalised. Throughout your parcel journey, you will receive several email and mobile reminders.

RAM has integrated software technology that offers a competitive advantage over other players in the industry. Image: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

How do I contact my RAM courier?

There are various means to contact the courier company. You can communicate through the RAM customer care number or use the contact section on their website. For RAM Couriers' complaints, queries or feedback, reach the customer service below:

Head Office Address:

27 Wrench Road, Isando

Customer Service Desk: 0861 726 726

Email: info@ram.co.za

Sales contact numbers

For help in terms of your logistics requirements, please get in touch with one of these sales branches near you:

Port Elizabeth Sales: 041 581 7617

Johannesburg Sales: 011 977 5000

Durban Sales: 031 582 7777

Nelspruit Sales : 013 757 0668

Cape Town Sales: 021 958 2600

Email: sales@ram.co.za

Branch locators

The courier company has also expanded and opened other international branches. Below are their branches and RAM contact details:

East London

1 Dirkie Uys Street

Woodbrook

East London

Tel: 043-736-2766

Port Elizabeth

No. 1 De Havilland Street

Walmer

Port Elizabeth

Tel: 041-581-7619

Botswana

Plot 5630

Broadhurst Industrial

Botswana – Gabarone

Tel: 00267-318-7414

Bloemfontein

No. 7 Goldex Park

Bloemfontein

Tel: 051-434-2996

Umtata

32 Errol Spring Ave

Umtata

Tel: 047-531-2669

Ficksburg

67 Brand Street

Ficksburg

Tel: 051-933-2116

Isando

16 Wrench Road

Isando

Tel: 011-977-5000

Pretoria

Highway Business Park

Rooihuiskraal

Pretoria

Tel: 012-687-9200

Harrismith

2B Warden Street

Harrismith

Tel: 058-623-2146

Durban

Unit 1, 21 Quarry Park Place

Riverhorse Vallei Ind Park

Durban

Tel: 031-582-7777

Richards Bay

90 Ceramic Curve

Richards Bay

Richardsbay

Tel: 035-751-142

Ermelo

29 Wilger Road

Ermelo

Tel: 017-811-4680

Pietermaritzburg

1 Roger de Clerck Place

Pietermaritzburg

Tel: 033-386-0160

The company prides itself as the only South African courier that does not use subcontractors within the borders of South Africa. Image: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

What are RAM Couriers' delivery hours?

The company usually deliver from Monday to Friday. Saturdays and weekends are not business days for any delivery. However, if a customer requires urgent delivery and it must be made on the weekend, a surcharge can be made to facilitate the delivery.

Is RAM South Africa the fastest courier?

RAM is the only logistics and transport service company to deliver in record time in South Africa. As a customer, you can choose Express Road XR, estimated to be delivered within 1-2 days. Or Economy service that takes between 2-4 days after the package has been left at the office.

Who is the owner of RAM couriers?

Founded by Chairman Nathan Lazarus in 1988, RAM is a dynamic, entrepreneurial, service-orientated family business. Currently co-managed by brothers David and Graeme, two generations of the family have had their hands firmly on the wheel in the day-to-day running of the company since its inception.

Above are RAM Couriers' contact numbers and everything you need to know about the company. It is one of the companies in South Africa with the ability to provide logistics and transport solutions that can meet all your strategies. Their customers include many large leading companies in the retail sector, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, communications companies, etc.

