RAM Couriers' contact number, sales contact number, branches, FAQs

RAM Couriers is a powerhouse in the South African courier industry. The company offers industry specific solutions and logistics for every type of business. They have an unsurpassed track record of delivering securely with packages in tact and on time, making them reliable and efficient in handling your cargo.
RAM Couriers has a well-established International Value Network, and the secure Hand-to-Hand infrastructure includes 53 offices in 20 countries. It also has integrated systems with DHL Express to ensure seamless delivery within 2 to 5 business days to most major destinations in Africa, Europe, Asia and the USA. Get the RAM Couriers' contact number for enquires and feedback.
RAM Couriers has more than 41 hubs across South Africa, over 1600 vehicles and a team of around 3000 personnel. They guarantee their customers that your package will not leave their hands until it is delivered safely to the destined destination. To achieve that, the company has integrated software technology that offers a competitive advantage over other players in the industry.
RAM Couriers services and logistics
The company offers both domestic and international deliveries. Within the range of domestic delivery options, there are different types of service options which have a bearing on the cost of delivery based on the area, the speed of turnaround and the weight of the parcel.
How do I track my parcel from RAM?
All packages shipped by the company have a tracking number. To track, log in to the company's official website, select the Tracking section and enter the tracking number. RAM's parcel tracking enables you to see all the detailed information of the package, including the origin, destination, and location.
Is RAM an international courier?
The company has integrated their systems with DHL Express to enhance seamless delivery within 2 to 5 business days to most major destinations in Africa, Europe, Asia and the USA.
Are RAM Couriers expensive?
The company is known for offering quality services at affordable prices. However, shipping and delivery prices are based primarily on weight, distance covered, and other factors, such as whether it is a domestic or international delivery.
What is RAM's waybill number?
Your waybill number is your tracking number. It can be found in your email and SMS notifications, which you will start receiving after the order has been finalised. Throughout your parcel journey, you will receive several email and mobile reminders.
How do I contact my RAM courier?
There are various means to contact the courier company. You can communicate through the RAM customer care number or use the contact section on their website. For RAM Couriers' complaints, queries or feedback, reach the customer service below:
Head Office Address:
- 27 Wrench Road, Isando
- Customer Service Desk: 0861 726 726
- Email: info@ram.co.za
Sales contact numbers
For help in terms of your logistics requirements, please get in touch with one of these sales branches near you:
- Port Elizabeth Sales: 041 581 7617
- Johannesburg Sales: 011 977 5000
- Durban Sales: 031 582 7777
- Nelspruit Sales : 013 757 0668
- Cape Town Sales: 021 958 2600
- Email: sales@ram.co.za
Branch locators
The courier company has also expanded and opened other international branches. Below are their branches and RAM contact details:
East London
- 1 Dirkie Uys Street
- Woodbrook
- East London
- Tel: 043-736-2766
Port Elizabeth
- No. 1 De Havilland Street
- Walmer
- Port Elizabeth
- Tel: 041-581-7619
Botswana
- Plot 5630
- Broadhurst Industrial
- Botswana – Gabarone
- Tel: 00267-318-7414
Bloemfontein
- No. 7 Goldex Park
- Bloemfontein
- Tel: 051-434-2996
Umtata
- 32 Errol Spring Ave
- Umtata
- Tel: 047-531-2669
Ficksburg
- 67 Brand Street
- Ficksburg
- Tel: 051-933-2116
Isando
- 16 Wrench Road
- Isando
- Tel: 011-977-5000
Pretoria
- Highway Business Park
- Rooihuiskraal
- Pretoria
- Tel: 012-687-9200
Harrismith
- 2B Warden Street
- Harrismith
- Tel: 058-623-2146
- Unit 1, 21 Quarry Park Place
- Riverhorse Vallei Ind Park
- Durban
- Tel: 031-582-7777
Richards Bay
- 90 Ceramic Curve
- Richards Bay
- Richardsbay
- Tel: 035-751-142
Ermelo
- 29 Wilger Road
- Ermelo
- Tel: 017-811-4680
Pietermaritzburg
- 1 Roger de Clerck Place
- Pietermaritzburg
- Tel: 033-386-0160
What are RAM Couriers' delivery hours?
The company usually deliver from Monday to Friday. Saturdays and weekends are not business days for any delivery. However, if a customer requires urgent delivery and it must be made on the weekend, a surcharge can be made to facilitate the delivery.
Is RAM South Africa the fastest courier?
RAM is the only logistics and transport service company to deliver in record time in South Africa. As a customer, you can choose Express Road XR, estimated to be delivered within 1-2 days. Or Economy service that takes between 2-4 days after the package has been left at the office.
Who is the owner of RAM couriers?
Founded by Chairman Nathan Lazarus in 1988, RAM is a dynamic, entrepreneurial, service-orientated family business. Currently co-managed by brothers David and Graeme, two generations of the family have had their hands firmly on the wheel in the day-to-day running of the company since its inception.
Above are RAM Couriers' contact numbers and everything you need to know about the company. It is one of the companies in South Africa with the ability to provide logistics and transport solutions that can meet all your strategies. Their customers include many large leading companies in the retail sector, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, communications companies, etc.
