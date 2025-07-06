An American posted a TikTok video about her relocation to South Africa, and she caught people's attention

The Black American showed people her plans to move from the United States of America to the African continent

Online users were intrigued as they got to see the woman's journey from the USA to her first arrival

A woman shared a TikTok video detailing her plans to relocate from the United States of America. The clip of the lady's decision to move to South Africa went viral.

A Black American woman showed people her process of moving to South Africa. Image: @_kenyata

The American's videos, getting ready to move to South Africa, gave people a close look into everything that goes into permanently moving to another country. South Africans commented on the woman's TikTok POST with thoughts on her big move.

In a TikTok video, a woman, @_kenyata, posted various clips in one post to show that she and her family were getting ready to become South African residents. The lady gathered her kids and their belongings in the United States to find a new home in Mzansi. She started a "Moving to Africa" series on her TikTok and shared their first look at South Africa.

The African American woman landed in South Africa safely with her children. Image: @_kenyata

Americans buy big house in South Africa

In another Briefly News story, an American family shared how much it cost them to move to South Africa. The Americans shared that they sold their family home for millions in rands. Using the money from the purchase in America, they were able to get themselves a mansion in South Africa at a lower price than their home in America. South Africans shared divided opinions about the Americans.

South Africa welcomes American moving to Mzansi.

Many people left heartwarming messages for the American, who got her first taste of South Africa. Some online users wrote welcoming messages to the soon-to-be South African resident. Watch the video of the American packing up below:

Dutchess🇿🇦+🇨🇮 said:

"Thank you for coming to my country please let us know how you find it 🙏 make more videos please God bless 💕"

Rowan🇿🇦✡️ commented:

"Enjoy your stay, maybe you should connect to other AA that is living here at the moment."

KaMazibuko🌸 said:

'Your reason for coming to South Africa is a much better reason than others which is mostly because it’s cheaper. Welcome home, dear."

LiteraryWorld Citizen added:

"Africa will not reject its children 🤎🫶🏿"

Lindylicious wrote:

"Welcome home sis, your roots are from this continent 😎🤗💕"

D | W said:

"We welcome you ke Sisi, pls don’t ever brag about what your dollars afford you here. It rubs us the wrong way.💕"

tippytee15 remarked:

"I pray that my country becomes everything you hoped and more.♥️👊🏾"

