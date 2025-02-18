While visiting Cape Town, a young woman from America shared that she experienced her first culture shock

The solo traveller stated that the taste of meat in South Africa vastly differed from what she was used to back home

Many South African social media users proudly entered the chat to share other cuts of meat the woman should try while in the country

An American woman in South Africa was surprised when she tasted the country's meat. Images: @hutravelstheworld / Instagram, Jupiterimages / Getty Images

While visiting South Africa, a woman from the "land of the free" shared how she shocked her tastebuds when she tried the meat our country had to offer. Her "culture shock" moment had many locals suggesting she try other cuts.

Very nice to meat you

Solo traveller Nicole Nina, who has quite a large following on TikTok as a result of her showcasing her travelling experiences around the world, recently shared on her TikTok account what she discovered after trying South Africa's beef.

While in her Cape Town hostel's bathroom, the young TikTokker said:

"As someone from the US, I feel like beef tastes very neutral and not that meaty. I prefer it like that.

"The meat here tastes so fresh. Is this what meat is supposed to taste like? Is this what meat without GMOs tastes like?"

After commenting that she felt Mzansi was famous for its meat and wine, the woman was questioning whether she liked the taste, adding:

"For a country that produces a lot of beef, I'm not used to this."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on US woman's experience

Hundreds of social media users, particularly South Africans, headed to Nicole's comment section to proudly talk about the quality of the country's meat, while others suggested other meats she should try.

South Africans were eager to share their thoughts about the meat. Image: mapodile

@tasch.e wrote in the comments:

"All the food here in South Africa will teach you what food is supposed to taste like."

@_thabang_m shared their experience:

"Let me tell you, I cannot stand US beef. It tastes horrible. I avoid beef in New York. I only have salmon."

@ashleyjulius453 said to the woman:

"Wait until you taste karoo lamb."

A curious @papakeoratile wondered:

"What do you guys eat, honestly? I'm starting to think you guys eat lab food."

@nobuhlemjwara233 jokingly added in the comments:

"Wait until you try Woolies' chicken. It tastes like it was raised by both parents and went to private school."

After watching the clip, @user4839842814268 commented with a laugh:

"This is all about meat? Americans are weird!"

Nicole repsonded to the TikTokker:

"I'm making this for Americans who will never know otherwise."

