“Do Your Research on Crime”: US Woman Shares Funny Video Explaining Safety in SA
- A woman from the United States of America who was visiting South Africa spoke about safety in the country
- Her explanation saw her adding humour when she shared four examples of what it's like living in Mzansi
- Many local members of the online community found the American woman's video comical and added humour in the comment section
Unfortunately, South Africa is one of those countries known for its crime, be it violence in the streets among residents or corruption in government offices among politicians.
An American woman in the country looked at the former and made light of safety in South Africa, which locals seemed to appreciate.
Safe... to an extent
A travel content creator named Leigha shared on her TikTok account that when she engaged in a conversation about South Africa, people noted that the country was dangerous but also reassured her that nothing bad would happen.
Leigha gave four humorous examples of the above contradiction, one of them being the following:
"If you go hiking, you can definitely be kidnapped, but just don't go alone. It's totally fine."
She also shared in her post's caption:
"I really do love it here, though. This is the most beautiful country I think I’ve ever been to in my life.
"If you do travel to South Africa, be smart, be on guard, and do your research on the crime in different areas of the places you plan to visit."
Watch the TikTok video below:
South Africa's crime statistics
The South African Police Service's (SAPS) latest crime statistics covering October to December 2024 showed a 1.6% decrease in murder, attempted murder and sexual offences. However, South Africa still maintained one of the highest crime rates in the world.
Senzo Mchunu, who was appointed the Minister of Police on 3 July 2024, stated that violent crime levels are still high, with the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal needing extra focus.
SA jokes about country's safety
While the reality of crime remains a worry among many South Africans, a few local social media users noted the seriousness but also added humour to the comment section after watching the woman's take on safety in the country.
@ladyn007 shared with the woman:
"We're critical but stable."
@bigvicenergy369 stated in the comment section:
"Any day can be your last day, just don’t think about it. Just be ready."
@msfoxxx79 humorously shared:
"It's a lot worse than you can imagine, but not as bad as you think."
@nosiebaby noted their opinion about the country's safety:
"Villages are usually safe, though. It’s the cities that are dangerous."
@zakattack888 told the public:
"South Africa is a daily risk assessment test of one's vigilance, alertness and local knowledge, even down to specific area blocks. There are streets near me that I wouldn't walk alone on after 8pm."
After watching Leigha's video, @yesitslisa remarked:
"As a South African, I love your sense of humour."
3 Other stories about South Africa's safety
- In another article, Briefly News reported about a man from the United Kingdom who asked South Africans if Johannesburg was dangerous after being told to avoid the city.
- South African-born billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy after warning a female tourist about visiting the country alone and suggesting she would need a gun for protection.
- In January, Botwana's President Duma Boko questioned South Africa's safety challenges during a speech at the World Economic Forum. Locals supported the politician's statement.
