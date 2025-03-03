A man from the United States of America took to his TikTok account to share his confusion about South Africa's public restrooms

The international traveller shared that in the States, there weren't any unisex restrooms, and the ones in South Africa threw him for a loop

While some members of the online community resonated with what he had to say, others didn't appreciate him generalising the situation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An American tourist shared his confusion about public toilets in South Africa. Images: @kahlis8

Source: Instagram

When touching down in South Africa, seeing things you don't normally see in your country can be a shock for international tourists. This was the case for a traveller from the United States of America when he pointed out the difference in public restrooms between the two countries.

Local lavatories strike confusion

Using the handle @coming4africa, the American man uploaded a video on his TikTok account sharing how confused he was when he entered a restroom at an unknown establishment that did not indicate if it was for men or women.

The man said in his post:

"I guess it's unisex, but it throws me off because I'm always making sure I don't go into the wrong restroom. I've done that before by mistake.

"In the States, we don't have this. It's totally separate, and it's not this close. Why is it unisex? Why don't you separate it?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi has mixed responses

While some South African online users agreed with the traveller's confusion regarding the restrooms, others felt the man should have aired his grievances differently and not make it sound as if all public restrooms in South Africa were unisex.

People had jumbled responses to the restroom situation. Image: Pekic

Source: Getty Images

@avril.mathir placed the blame on local politicians ruling the country, writing:

"Welcome to our useless government departments. They are clueless and incompetent."

@fortunatemzwane said to the man:

"Saying South Africa is generalising. How many South African restrooms have you been in?"

@fifiluxe1 shared their opinion in the comment section:

"Think of them as built on trust and that everyone will behave accordingly - like an honesty bar. It's a space and courtesy gesture from the restaurant. They are separated everywhere else, though. For example, in the malls."

@hatimagal, who was also unaware of the restroom setup, stated to the traveller:

"Chommie, this is new to us, too. Where is that? We need a meeting with the owner."

@shawanel told the public with a laugh:

"My dad hates these restrooms and the fact that there aren’t any urinals."

@foreverlebo added to the comments with a smile:

"We are living in 2050."

3 Other stories about Americans in Mzansi

In another article, Briefly News reported about a group of Americans who were gifted land in South Africa because of their desire to grow it.

reported about a group of Americans who were gifted land in South Africa because of their desire to grow it. South African online users felt they needed proof when an American traveller vented about experiencing discrimination and being treated like a "second-class citizen" in the country.

A man from the United States living in Mzansi shared with fellow Americans why they shouldn't visit Cape Town, leaving locals feeling thankful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News