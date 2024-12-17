An American woman shared her frustrations about feeling discriminated against in South Africa

The lady complained about being treated like a “second-class citizen” and the video made waves on TikTok

The clip sparked curiosity among Mzansi netizens, with some defending SA while others wanted a breakdown of her experience

A US tourist took to TikTok to share her disappointment about feeling unwelcome during her trip to South Africa.

Treated like second-class citizen

She spoke about getting inferior treatment in a video on her TikTok account @keishaharrisoninspires.

“How am I in the continent of Africa and being treated like a second-class citizen to the white person by my own people?”

The tourist didn’t explain what exactly happened but noted, “It’s not constant, but it’s enough to have you wondering.”

Foreigner sheds light on time in Mzansi

The video gained traction on the platform. The lady responded to a viewer who was stunned by her experience.

"I never spoke bad about SA. It’s a beautiful place with beautiful people, culture etc. I just spoke on the discrimination I got here that I never expected from the people that look like me."

Some commenters got defensive, arguing that her story lacked context, while others encouraged her to share more about what happened.

@scoobie stated:

"I know my people! 🇿🇦 They give you the same energy you give them. 😉"

@ditse.tebogo commented:

"We not excusing your emotions but please tell us what happened."

@MylesSA wrote:

"So we must all bow down to you 🙄because you from to SA. 🇿🇦 Africa does not owe you. 🙄🤞"

@melissa_sasman pointed out:

"Rage bait perhaps. 🙃"

@Pamkhuli said:

"Ke December, everyone must just stay where they feel comfortable."

@Welisile typed:

"Sisi some people are treated badly by their own siblings, so there is no way you will be expecting people to all treat you nicely."

@SweetFudge shared:

"I think when Americans come to S.A they expect to be treated like God's coming here. I have seen this with my own eyes living in CT."

@Spin added:

"That’s exactly how some African Americans treat Africans in the US. They treat you like you should not be there and even say go back to your jungle! It was so disheartening. 😭"

@Luke_ said:

"Girl we need receipts. We need the what, where, when, and how."

