A woman who pretended to be from America made a satire, saying that she was moving to Mzansi because Trump was in charge of America

Upon her arrival, the lady pretended to be shocked out of this world that South Africa has proper infrastructure and roads

The online community reacted to the video, unfortunately, the joke went over many people’s heads and they reacted with anger

A woman took to her TikTok account and pretended she was an American visiting Mzansi. The joke went over many people's heads.

A woman pretended to be a nomad in Mzansi. Images: @RollingCamera, @Twent47studio

Source: Getty Images

She captured herself in an aeroplane in a TikTok video uploaded by @alpharoyce. She landed in one of South Africa’s airports and pretended to be shocked that Mzansi has even clean roads. The funny lady said she is moving from America because Donald Trump won the elections.

American woman shacked that Mzansi has roads

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi peeps react

She continued to say she was going to an Airbnb, which she got. She added that she would also update her followers on how the place she hired looked, but until then, she would keep a low profile and explore Mzansi.

The video gained over 300k views, with many online users missing the joke. Those who got it laughed. See the comments below:

@Zoey Zee McShane expressed

“😳😳I’m shocked that you are shocked coz we have roads and decent infrastructure😏whatever picture the American media fed y’all is something else.”

@Sevile Mbokazi wrote:

“No offense. Please return back to your country. Digital nomad’s are ruining the citizens lives.”

@Avhashoni Mashawana commented:

“So people can't even tell you're joking and that you are actual South African 😂😂😂😂.”

@Spice said:

“That suitcase sis, we need to chat.”

@DELLADELLABIL expressed:

“GO BACK HOMEEEEEE.”

Source: Briefly News