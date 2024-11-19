The United States Department of State is offering a massive reward for a German international wanted for a string of crimes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has listed German Ruja Plamenova Ignatova as a top 10 most wanted fugitive for her crimes

Police believe she could be hiding in Cape Town, travelling with armed guards, and may have altered her appearance somewhat

The US Department of State has launched a global manhunt for a German female fugitive in Cape Town. Images: @FBI, @AfricaFactsZone

CAPE TOWN — A mega reward of $5 million (about R90 million) has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a most wanted female fugitive, possibly in South Africa.

The United States Department of State's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Programme and German authorities are launching a manhunt for a Bulgarian-born German entrepreneur, Ruja Plamenova Ignatova, in Cape Town.

US offers for most wanted woman

The US notes Ignatova as a wanted fugitive on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) top 10 list for participation in a large-scale fraud scheme, including securities fraud, conspiracies to commit wire and securities fraud, and money laundering.

According to the FBI, she is believed to have travelled with armed guards and may have had plastic surgery to alter her appearance.

"She and others allegedly defrauded billions of dollars from investors worldwide starting circa 2014. Ignatova founded OneCoin Ltd., based in Bulgaria, and marketing a purported cryptocurrency," cautioned the FBI.

"As part of the scheme, she allegedly made false statements and representations to individuals to solicit investments in OneCoin, instructing them to transfer funds to her company for packages."

OneCoin is thought to have accrued over $4 billion (R72.6 billion) in the fraudulent scheme, while Ignatova served as the group's top leader until 2017.

She reportedly travelled from Bulgaria to Greece on 25 October that year — after a US District Court charged Ignatova on 12 October and issued a federal warrant for her arrest — before possibly travelling elsewhere afterwards.

The FBI's information suggested she might travel to the UAE, Russia, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece and other Eastern European countries.

