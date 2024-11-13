Shawty Bae, whose real name is Jasmine Orlando, is a well-known social media personality and TikTok star based in the United States. She is popularly known for sharing lip sync, dancing, and reaction videos on TikTok. Following her career success, fans have been curious about Shawty Bae's net worth.

Shawty Bae started posting videos on TikTok in 2020. She has since become a household name on the platform and other social media platforms. Take a dive into Shawty's net worth and how much she earns.

Shawty Bae's profile summary

Full name Jasmine Vanessa Orlando Gender Female Date of birth November 8, 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Height 5 feet 1 inch Weight 70 kg (approx) Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Isaiah Camacho Education Spring Lake Park High School Profession Content creator, social media personality, and TikTok star Social media Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

What is Shawty Bae's net worth?

According to KahawaTungu, the American TikToker's net worth is estimated at $1 million. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her social media endeavours and brand endorsements. In September 2024, she bought her first car. She took to social media to celebrate, saying,

I brought my first car. Tesla.

How much does Shawty Bae make?

A TikTok creator with 1.8 million followers typically earns $1200 to $5000 monthly, depending on engagement, content type, and income sources, according to Exploding Topics.

Sponsored posts are the main income source for creators with 1.8 million followers, earning about $1200+ per post. Additional income comes from the Creator Fund ($20 to $40 per million views), affiliate marketing, and merchandise.

What does Shawty Bae do for a living?

Shawty Bae has pursued various careers throughout her lifetime. Below are some of her income sources;

Social media personality

Shawty Bae is a popular social media personality who gained popularity for her funny, dramatic lip-syncs and unique catchphrases like Don't be shy, put some more. Her self-titled TikTok account, launched in 2020, boasts over 1.6 million followers.

She is also active on Instagram, boasting over 324k followers. She usually shares snaps and videos of her day-to-day life.

YouTube career

The TikTok star also shares her content on her self-titled YouTube channel, which she created on July 19, 2019. The channel currently boasts over 84.4k subscribers. She has posted over 407 videos, ranging from vlogs to pranks, Q&As, and makeup-related videos.

Brand endorsements

Shawty Bae also earns income through brand promotion deals. She has collaborated with popular brands such as Shein, Dior, and Latina Med Spa. The American star also hosts events and makes special appearances.

Merchandise sales

The social media personality also accumulates her fortune through merchandise sales. She owns a successful online merchandise line called ShawtyBae, which sells various branded clothing, including T-shirts ($40), hats (around $30), and underwear for ladies ($20).

FAQs

Shawty Bae has built a diverse and successful online brand that reflects her multifaceted talent and hard work. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Latino personality;

How old is Shawty Bae?

Shawty, whose real name is Jasmine Vanessa Orlando (age 22 years old as of 2024), was born on November 8, 2002, in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, United States. She was raised alongside her three siblings, two brothers and a sister, and attended Spring Lake Park High School.

What is Shawty Bae's ethnicity?

Shawty Bae is of Latina descent and American nationality. Her parents are Ecuadorians, although they parted ways when she was two years old.

What disability does Shawty Bae have?

Shawty Bae's primary disability is dwarfism, a condition characterised by slower-than-average growth, leading to a shorter stature. She embraces this condition and uses her platform to promote self-love and acceptance, aiming to challenge stereotypes associated with dwarfism.

She also has Bell's Palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face. This condition can lead to difficulties with facial expressions and other challenges.

Who is Shawty Bae's boyfriend?

Shawty has been in a long-term relationship with Isaiah Camacho. But many fans scrutinised the relationship, alleging that she supposedly paid the boyfriend to be with her. The TikTok star poked fun at the remarks in a live stream, saying,

Yeah, I hired him. A thousand an hour… And I hired him to steal all my money… Oh yeah, and I hired him to be at my house every day. And I hired him to sleep with me all night

Trivia

Shawty Bae's age is 22 years old as of 2024.

Shawty Bae's birthday is celebrated on November 8 every year.

Bae's parents parted ways when she was two years old.

She has worked with fellow social media stars like Charli D'Amelio, Alejandro Rosario, and Troy Zarba.

Jasmine Orlando has collaborated with popular brands like Dior and Shein.

She hails from Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Shawty Bae suffers from Bell's Palsy, a medical condition that causes sudden paralysis of her face.

Shawty Bae's net worth is a testament to her dedication and talent in the digital landscape. She is also an inspiration to other people with Bell's Palsy, demonstrating that success is within reach with creativity and perseverance.

