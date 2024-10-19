How old is Katie Sigmond? Age, height, family, net worth, boyfriend

Katie Sigmond is an American YouTube content creator, fitness enthusiast, and social media influencer. She started posting videos on social media in 2017 and is widely known for sharing fitness, beauty, and lipsyncing videos. Katie's fame has made many curious about her age and personal life.

Katie Sigmond wearing a pink dress (L). The social media influencer posing with a glass in her hand while blowing a kiss(R). Photo: @katiesigmond on Instagram (modified by author)

Katie Sigmond was born in the United States of America. She is a member of the Not A Content House group, a famous all-girl content collaboration known for posting dance videos. Katie has a sister who is also a social media influencer.

Katie Sigmond's profile summary

Full name Katie Sigmond Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Costa Mesa, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements in inches 36-24-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-97 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Rebecca Sigmond Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Social media personality, actress Social media Instagram YouTube

How old is Katie Sigmond?

As of 2024, the social media influencer is 22 years old. Katie was born on 2 August 2002 in the United States of America.

Katie Sigmond's family

She is the daughter of Rebecca Sigmond, and her stepfather is Geoff Poyer. The American TikTok star grew alongside one sister. Katie Sigmond's sister is Hailey, a social media personality known for sharing lipsyncing and dance videos on TikTok. The actress has a brother, Gavin.

Top-5 facts about Katie Sigmond. Photo: @katiesigmond on Instagram (modified by author)

How did Katie Sigmond get famous?

She started posting her pictures on Instagram in 2017. According to an interview with Money Buys Happiness, she began her social media career because she loved doing it and wanted to find a way to earn easily and quickly.

I used to go to school, and I was like working two jobs…and I was so broke, and I was like, I am not living life like this…I was very focused on finding a way to make money that was also super easy and was also something I love to do

She created her TikTok account in 2017 and posted her first fitness video, which received a million views. Getting a million views on her first video motivated her to create more videos, and her audience grew over time. She has over 7 million followers on TikTok, where she shares dance, lipsyncing, and fitness and health content.

Her fame has extended to Instagram, where she boasts over 3 million followers. She shares modelling shots. She has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 124 thousand subscribers. Her YouTube consists of golf videos. The social media influencer has worked with Not A Content House and Clubhouse groups. She also has an OnlyFans account but has not been posting recently.

What movie was Katie Sigmond in?

According to her IMDb profile, the American TikTok star is known for One Night with Steiny and the comedic television series Salim the Dream. She has also worked with the NELK boys in the TV series Nelk Boys.

Does Katie Sigmond play golf?

She is a sports enthusiast who shares her love for golf on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The internet personality posts videos and photos showing her passion for golfing. Her YouTube channel description shows that she loves golf.

What is Katie Sigmond's net worth?

According to Kahawa Tungu and Net Worth Spot, the social media influencer's net worth is alleged to be around $1.5 million and $11.4 million. She makes money from her social media career, especially from OnlyFans.

In a 15 July 2024 interview with Money Buys Happiness, the TikTok star revealed that she makes millions from OnlyFans. Below is what she said when asked how much she makes from OnlyFans and when she made her first million.

Like millions…I would say the first five months…I would have made it probably in the first three months.

Katie Sigmond posing with one hand resting on her hip (L). The TikTok star posing while holding a glass (R). Photo: @katiesigmond on Instagram (modified by author)

Katie Sigmond's boyfriend

Katie Sigmond is presumably single as of 2024. She allegedly dated Jeremy Hutchins, and their relationship lasted from 2019 to 2020.

The internet personality also dated Caden. She made it known to the public on 14 March 2019 when she wished Caden a happy birthday by sharing a photo of the two kissing on Instagram. The following caption accompanied the post.

Happy birthday to someone I can call not just my boyfriend but my best friend. Every moment I spend with you means the world. We've had so many memories from camping, PCH drives, the millions of sunsets we've watched, taking the dogs to the dog beach, bowling, laguna.

Are Katie and Salim dating?

Katie Sigmond and Salim have been sparking dating rumours since they started working together in Salim the Dream comedy series. However, the prankster confirmed in one of his videos that he is not dating Katie. This is what he said when asked if they were dating.

No, everything is just business.

Katie Sigmond's height and weight

The American TikTok star is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are approximately 36-24-38 inches (91-61-97 cm).

How old is Katie Sigmond? The American social media influencer is 22 years old. At such a young age, she has gained tremendous fame on TikTok and Instagram due to her fitness, health, and modelling content.

