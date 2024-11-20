Glen Powell’s net worth: How rich is the Top Gun star today?

Although Glen Powell gained notoriety for starring in Top Gun: Maverick, he has been in the business for over two decades. After getting a head start in acting at 15, he has gradually completed his metamorphosis into a household name and a movie star. This fame has eventually translated to big bucks in his bank account. What is Glen Powell’s net worth?

Glen Powell is an American actor widely recognised for his versatile roles in film and television. He made his career debut in 2003, starring in Spy Kids 3_D: Game Over. Powell’s other significant roles include Hidden Figures, The Expendables 3, Anyone but You and Twisters. But how much has Powell made from his illustrious career? Here is a deep dive into his financials.

Glen Powell’s profile summary

Full name Glen Thomas Powell Jr. Famous as Glen Powell Gender Male Date of birth 21 October 1988 Age 36 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Austin, Texas, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Westwood High School Height 6’ (183 cm) Weight 86 kg (190 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. Profession Actor Years active 2003-present Net worth $7 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Glen Powell’s net worth?

According to Ando Money and Life & Style, Powell is worth $7 million. His income primarily stems from his 21-year-old acting career. During a June 2024 interview with The New York Times, Glen revealed some secrets to his Hollywood success, saying:

To be a lasting success in Hollywood, you must ask yourself, ‘Who is the audience for this? Are you giving the viewers a reason to buy the tickets?’ If you do not have a clear answer, move on regardless of whether you love the script. When the movie constantly captivates generations, that reflects true cultural power. I find the gamification of the business fun.

How does Glen Powell make his money?

As per Glen Powell’s IMDb profile, he has 59 acting credits. Below is a breakdown of his revenue-generating channels:

Acting career

Did you know that some of Glen’s early credits were not exactly money-makers? While speaking with Interview Magazine in June 2024, he narrated how some of these roles netted, stating:

I had a minor role in Hidden Figures, but I felt good about how it would turn out. At this point in my career, I was barely making anything. I earned $35,000 on that movie; it was the only role I bagged that year.

Tables turned when Powell joined the cast of Top Gun: Maverick. However, in a May 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared how he almost went bankrupt when Tom Cruise pushed the movie’s premiere for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I had never made substantial income on a movie, including Top Gun, and I was depleting my bank account. My accountant said, ‘This pandemic cannot last much longer. ‘But Tom was already Tom; I was waiting for my life to change.

As documented by Variety, Glen Powell’s Top Gun salary was $5 million. With the film’s success, his resume will earn him more in future roles. Take a look at some of Glen Powell’s movies and TV shows:

Fast Food Nation (2006)

(2006) The Lying Games (2012)

(2012) Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

(2016) The Bad Guys (2018)

(2018) Anyone but You (2023)

(2023) The Blue Angels (2024)

Glen Powell’s brand endorsement deals

The on-screen star is the brand ambassador for Ram off-road trucks. In April 2024, he helped launch the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, a new off-road truck, by delivering it with a convoy of similar trucks. Glen has partnered with other brands, including TAG Heuer, Brioni and Tecovas.

Glen Powell’s house

In 2024, Powell relocated from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, after buying a house just 30 minutes from his parent’s home. During a May 2024 interview with People, he revealed the reason behind the move, saying:

I have earned the ability to go back to my family. While it is important to my mom, it is more emotional for me.

FAQs

Glen’s popularity constantly attracts public scrutiny in his personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Scream Queens star:

How old is Glen Powell?

The Red Wing star (36 as of 2024) was born on 21 October 1988 in Austin, Texas, USA. His father, Glen Powell Sr., is an executive coach, while his mom, Cyndy, is a homemaker.

Did Glen Powell go to college?

Regarding his education, Glen graduated from Westwood High School in 2007. He played high school football and lacrosse. Although Powell attended the Moody College of Communication at the University of Austin, he dropped out to pursue his acting career.

Is Glen Powell a pilot?

Powell is a licensed pilot. His Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise paid for him to attend flight school.

Is Glen Powell married?

The Hollywood star is currently single and unmarried. However, from 2019 to 2023, he dated model Gigi Paris.

What is Glen Powell’s height?

The Austin native stands 6 feet (183 cm) tall and weighs 86 kilograms (190 lbs). He has brown hair and green eyes.

Glen Powell’s net worth is a testament to how much one can bag from a career in the Hollywood scene. Although his journey to becoming a millionaire took a little more time, he is reaping the reward of his patience.

