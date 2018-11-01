Top 20 richest actors in South Africa that you should know about

South Africa is renowned for numerous things, one of them being its vibrant entertainment industry. Many Mzansi actors and actresses have amassed fortunes doing what they know best, bringing fictional characters to life on film and TV shows. Besides acting, these wealthy South Africans also leverage their fame to land advertising and brand endorsement deals. Who are the richest actors in South Africa today, and how much are they worth?

Some of the richest actors in South Africa. Photo: getty.com, @J Countess, @Kurt Krieger, @Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actors and actresses on this list include veterans, the up-and-coming ones, and those who have been in the industry for a few years.

Who are the richest actors in South Africa?

Here is a look at the 20 wealthiest actors in South Africa today.

20. Leleti Khumalo -$1 million

Full name: Leleti Khumalo

Leleti Khumalo Date of birth : 30 March 1970

: 30 March 1970 Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)

Leleti is well known for her leading role in the movie and stage play Sarafina! and for her roles in other films such as Hotel Rwanda, Yesterday and Invictus. Leleti's net worth in 2022 is $1 million.

19. Natalie Becker - $1.2 million

Full name : Natalie Bridgette Becker

: Natalie Bridgette Becker Date of birth : 1 July 1963

: 1 July 1963 Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)

Natalie is a South African actress best known for her roles in Bypass (2017), Death Race: Inferno (2012), and Strike Back: Vengeance (2012). Natalie Becker's net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million.

18. Jolene Martin -$1.3 million

Full name: Jolene Martin-Morgan

Jolene Martin-Morgan Birthday: 16 September 1979

16 September 1979 Age: 43 years old (as of 2022)

Jolene is a South African actress, singer, and TV presenter. She is best known for hosting the Coca-Cola Mega Millions game show on SABC1 and for portraying Candy in the e.tv sitcom Scoop Schoombie. Jolene's net worth in 2022 is $1.3 million.

17. Jessica Marais -$1.5 million

Gold Logie nominee Jessica Marais poses during the TV WEEK Logie Awards Nominations Party at The Star on May 27, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: Chris Hyde

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jessica Dominique Marais

Jessica Dominique Marais Date of birth : 29 January 1985

: 29 January 1985 Age: 37 years old (as of 2022)

Jessica is a South African-born Australian actress best known for her roles in Packed to the Rafters and Love Child. Jessica Marais' current net worth is $1.5 million.

16. Musetta Vander - $1.5 million

Actress Musetta Vander arrives at the "VISIONFEST 2005" Filmmakers Alliance Screening & Gala celebration at the Directors Guild of America on August 17, 2005. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Musetta Vander

Musetta Vander Date of birth: 26 May 1963

26 May 1963 Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)

One of Musetta's most prominent roles was portraying Munitia in the 1999 film Wild Wild West. Musetta Vander's net worth is $1.5 million

15. Shashi Naidoo - $1.7 million

Full name: Shashi Naidoo

Shashi Naidoo Birthday: 4 November 1980

4 November 1980 Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)

Shashi is an actress and TV show host renowned for her role in the E.TV magazine show 20 Something. Shashi Naidoo's net worth is $1.7 million.

14. Tony Kgoroge - $1.7 million

Tony Kgoroge The Royal Film Performance of "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" London, UK December 05, 2013. Photo: Kurt Krieger

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tony Kgoroge

Tony Kgoroge Birthday: 21 April 1974

21 April 1974 Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)

Tony is best known for his performance as Jason Tshabalala in Invictus. He also stars as Zimele "Ngcolosi" Bhengu on e.tv's soap opera, Imbewu: The Seed. Tony Kgoroge's net worth is $1.7 million.

13. Connie Ferguson -$2 million

Film Winner Connie Ferguson during the Glamour Women of the Year 2018 at Mall of Africa on November 03, 2018 in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Constance Ferguson

Constance Ferguson Birthday: 10 June 1970

10 June 1970 Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)

Constance is best known for her role as Karabo Moroka on South Africa's most popular soap opera, Generations. Connie Ferguson's net worth is $2 million.

12. Pallance Dladla - $2 million

Pallance Dladla at Justice Served Premiere on July 28, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The six-episode series is centred around oppression, equality, racism, justice, and crime. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pallance Dladla

Pallance Dladla Birthday: 22 August 1992

22 August 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

Pallance has played numerous top roles in films and series such as Shadow (2019), Hard to Get (2014), and Isibaya (2013-2021). Pallance Dladla's net worth is $2 million.

11. Amanda du-Pont - $2 million

Full name: Amanda du-Pont

Amanda du-Pont Date of birth: 26 June 1988

26 June 1988 Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)

Amanda du-Pont is an actress, model, and television host. She is best known for her portrayal of Senna in the CW drama series Life is Wild. Amanda du-Pont's net worth is $2 million.

10. Pearl Thusi - $2.1 million

Actress Pearl Thusi attends the 24th New York African Film Opening Night at Walter Reade Theater on May 3, 2017, in New York City. Photo: J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi

Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi Date of birth: 13 May 1988

13 May 1988 Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)

Pearl is one of the most famous South African black actresses. She is renowned for her roles as Dayana Mampasi in Quantico and Samkelo in Catching Feelings. Pearl is one of the top 10 richest actors in South Africa in 2022, with a current net worth of about $2.1 million.

9. John Kani - $4 million

Legendary actor John Kani during an interview at the Market Theatre on March 02, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Alon Skuy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bonisile John Kani

Bonisile John Kani Birthday: 30 August 1943

30 August 1943 Age: 79 years old (as of 2022)

Kani is a South African actor, author, director, and playwright. He is known for portraying T'Chaka in the MCY film Captain America: Civil War. John Kani's net worth is $4 million.

8. Fana Mokoena - $5 million

Fana Mokoena attends the World War Z premiere in Times Square in New York City. (Photo: Lars Niki

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Fana Mokoena

Fana Mokoena Birthday : 13 May 1971

: 13 May 1971 Age: 51 years old (as of 2022)

Fana is a South African Film, television and theatre actor and a political activist. Some of his best roles were in Hopeville, State of Violence, and Cold Harbour. Fana Mokoena's net worth is $5 million.

7. Jamie Bartlett - $5 million

Jamie Bartlett during Royalty Soapie Awards at Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre on September 18, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jamie Bartlett

Jamie Bartlett Birthday : 9 July 1966

: 9 July 1966 Age: 56 years old (as of 2022)

James was a British-born South African actor best known for his role as the wicked puppet master, David Genaro, in Rhythm City. Jamie Bartlett's net worth is $5 million.

6. Minnie Dlamini - $5 million

Full name: Minenhle Dlamini

Minenhle Dlamini Birthday: 7 July 1990

7 July 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

Minnie is a South African on-air personality, actress and model. She is best known for her roles in Generations and The Wild. Minnie Dlamini's net worth is $5 million.

5. Adhir Kalyan - $6 million

Adhir Kalyan attends the CBS event "Cruze Into The Fall" held at The Colony on September 16, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Toby Canham

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Adhir Kalyan

Adhir Kalyan Birthday: 4 August 1983

4 August 1983 Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)

Adhir is a South African actor noted for his role as Timmy in the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement. With a net worth of about $6 million, Adhir is among the top 10 richest male actors in South Africa.

4. Bonang Matheba - $7 million

Full name: Bonang Dorothy Matheba

Bonang Dorothy Matheba Birthday: 25 June 1987

25 June 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)

Bonang is a South African award-winning television presenter, radio personality, and actress. She is known for her role in Public Figure (2019). Bonang is among the top 10 richest female actresses in South Africa. Bonang's net worth is estimated to be $7 million.

3. Moshidi Motshegwa - $8 million

Moshidi Motshegwa during Royalty Soapie Awards at Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre on September 18, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Moshidi Motshegwa

Moshidi Motshegwa Birthday: 1977

1977 Age: 45 years old (as of 2022)

Moshidi is a South African actress best known for her leading role as Denzela Ledwaba in the SABC2 drama Zero Tolerance (2003-2006). With a net worth of about $8 million, Moshidi is the richest actress in South Africa in 2022.

2. Sello Maake ka-Ncube - $13 million

Full name: Sello Maake ka-Ncube

Sello Maake ka-Ncube Birthday: 12 March 1960

12 March 1960 Age: 62 years old (as of 2022)

Sello is renowned for his roles in The Herd (2018), Scandal! (Since 2005), and The Whale Caller (2006). Sello Maake's net worth in 2022 is $13 million.

1. Sharlto Copley - $15 million

Full name: Sharlto Copley

Sharlto Copley Birthday: 27 November 1973

27 November 1973 Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)

Who is the richest actor in South Africa? The answer is Sharlto Copley. His acting credits include roles in the Academy Award-nominated science fiction film District 9, the 2010 adaptation of The A-Team, and the science fiction film Elysium. Sharlto Copley's net worth in 2022 is $15 million.

The richest actors in South Africa have all played significant roles in the immense growth of Mzansi's entertainment industry in the last few years. These men and women have helped put South Africa in the global limelight when it comes to films and television shows.

