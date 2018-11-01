Global site navigation

Top 20 richest actors in South Africa that you should know about
Top 10

Top 20 richest actors in South Africa that you should know about

by  Jedidah Tabalia Jackline Wangare

South Africa is renowned for numerous things, one of them being its vibrant entertainment industry. Many Mzansi actors and actresses have amassed fortunes doing what they know best, bringing fictional characters to life on film and TV shows. Besides acting, these wealthy South Africans also leverage their fame to land advertising and brand endorsement deals. Who are the richest actors in South Africa today, and how much are they worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

richest actress in South Africa in 2022
Some of the richest actors in South Africa. Photo: getty.com, @J Countess, @Kurt Krieger, @Amanda Edwards (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The actors and actresses on this list include veterans, the up-and-coming ones, and those who have been in the industry for a few years.

Who are the richest actors in South Africa?

Here is a look at the 20 wealthiest actors in South Africa today.

Read also

Angelina Jolie's net worth, age, children, spouse, parents, movies, profile

20. Leleti Khumalo -$1 million

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

  • Full name: Leleti Khumalo
  • Date of birth: 30 March 1970
  • Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)

Leleti is well known for her leading role in the movie and stage play Sarafina! and for her roles in other films such as Hotel Rwanda, Yesterday and Invictus. Leleti's net worth in 2022 is $1 million.

19. Natalie Becker - $1.2 million

  • Full name: Natalie Bridgette Becker
  • Date of birth: 1 July 1963
  • Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)

Natalie is a South African actress best known for her roles in Bypass (2017), Death Race: Inferno (2012), and Strike Back: Vengeance (2012). Natalie Becker's net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million.

Read also

Zoe Saldana: Net worth, age, children, spouse, nationality, career, languages.

18. Jolene Martin -$1.3 million

  • Full name: Jolene Martin-Morgan
  • Birthday: 16 September 1979
  • Age: 43 years old (as of 2022)

Jolene is a South African actress, singer, and TV presenter. She is best known for hosting the Coca-Cola Mega Millions game show on SABC1 and for portraying Candy in the e.tv sitcom Scoop Schoombie. Jolene's net worth in 2022 is $1.3 million.

17. Jessica Marais -$1.5 million

richest actress in South Africa in 2022
Gold Logie nominee Jessica Marais poses during the TV WEEK Logie Awards Nominations Party at The Star on May 27, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: Chris Hyde
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jessica Dominique Marais
  • Date of birth: 29 January 1985
  • Age: 37 years old (as of 2022)

Jessica is a South African-born Australian actress best known for her roles in Packed to the Rafters and Love Child. Jessica Marais' current net worth is $1.5 million.

16. Musetta Vander - $1.5 million

top 10 richest female actresses in South Africa
Actress Musetta Vander arrives at the "VISIONFEST 2005" Filmmakers Alliance Screening & Gala celebration at the Directors Guild of America on August 17, 2005. Photo: Amanda Edwards
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Musetta Vander
  • Date of birth: 26 May 1963
  • Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)

Read also

Samaire Armstrong: 10 interesting facts about the American actress and fashion designer

One of Musetta's most prominent roles was portraying Munitia in the 1999 film Wild Wild West. Musetta Vander's net worth is $1.5 million

15. Shashi Naidoo - $1.7 million

  • Full name: Shashi Naidoo
  • Birthday: 4 November 1980
  • Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)

Shashi is an actress and TV show host renowned for her role in the E.TV magazine show 20 Something. Shashi Naidoo's net worth is $1.7 million.

14. Tony Kgoroge - $1.7 million

top 10 richest actors in south africa in 2022
Tony Kgoroge The Royal Film Performance of "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" London, UK December 05, 2013. Photo: Kurt Krieger
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tony Kgoroge
  • Birthday: 21 April 1974
  • Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)

Tony is best known for his performance as Jason Tshabalala in Invictus. He also stars as Zimele "Ngcolosi" Bhengu on e.tv's soap opera, Imbewu: The Seed. Tony Kgoroge's net worth is $1.7 million.

13. Connie Ferguson -$2 million

richest actress in South Africa in 2022
Film Winner Connie Ferguson during the Glamour Women of the Year 2018 at Mall of Africa on November 03, 2018 in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Constance Ferguson
  • Birthday: 10 June 1970
  • Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)

Read also

How old is Badkid Macei? Age, height, dating, salary, contacts, worth

Constance is best known for her role as Karabo Moroka on South Africa's most popular soap opera, Generations. Connie Ferguson's net worth is $2 million.

12. Pallance Dladla - $2 million

richest actress in South Africa in 2022
Pallance Dladla at Justice Served Premiere on July 28, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The six-episode series is centred around oppression, equality, racism, justice, and crime. Photo: Oupa Bopape
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Pallance Dladla
  • Birthday: 22 August 1992
  • Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

Pallance has played numerous top roles in films and series such as Shadow (2019), Hard to Get (2014), and Isibaya (2013-2021). Pallance Dladla's net worth is $2 million.

11. Amanda du-Pont - $2 million

  • Full name: Amanda du-Pont
  • Date of birth: 26 June 1988
  • Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)

Amanda du-Pont is an actress, model, and television host. She is best known for her portrayal of Senna in the CW drama series Life is Wild. Amanda du-Pont's net worth is $2 million.

Read also

uBettina Wethu SABC1 series: cast, trailer, episodes, full story, teasers

10. Pearl Thusi - $2.1 million

richest actress in South Africa in 2022
Actress Pearl Thusi attends the 24th New York African Film Opening Night at Walter Reade Theater on May 3, 2017, in New York City. Photo: J. Countess
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi
  • Date of birth: 13 May 1988
  • Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)

Pearl is one of the most famous South African black actresses. She is renowned for her roles as Dayana Mampasi in Quantico and Samkelo in Catching Feelings. Pearl is one of the top 10 richest actors in South Africa in 2022, with a current net worth of about $2.1 million.

9. John Kani - $4 million

top 10 richest actors in South Africa in 2022
Legendary actor John Kani during an interview at the Market Theatre on March 02, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Alon Skuy
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Bonisile John Kani
  • Birthday: 30 August 1943
  • Age: 79 years old (as of 2022)

Kani is a South African actor, author, director, and playwright. He is known for portraying T'Chaka in the MCY film Captain America: Civil War. John Kani's net worth is $4 million.

8. Fana Mokoena - $5 million

Read also

Who is Lauren Miller Rogen? Biography and facts of Seth Rogen wife

top 10 richest female actresses in South Africa
Fana Mokoena attends the World War Z premiere in Times Square in New York City. (Photo: Lars Niki
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Fana Mokoena
  • Birthday: 13 May 1971
  • Age: 51 years old (as of 2022)

Fana is a South African Film, television and theatre actor and a political activist. Some of his best roles were in Hopeville, State of Violence, and Cold Harbour. Fana Mokoena's net worth is $5 million.

7. Jamie Bartlett - $5 million

top 10 richest male actors in South Africa
Jamie Bartlett during Royalty Soapie Awards at Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre on September 18, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jamie Bartlett
  • Birthday: 9 July 1966
  • Age: 56 years old (as of 2022)

James was a British-born South African actor best known for his role as the wicked puppet master, David Genaro, in Rhythm City. Jamie Bartlett's net worth is $5 million.

6. Minnie Dlamini - $5 million

  • Full name: Minenhle Dlamini
  • Birthday: 7 July 1990
  • Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

Minnie is a South African on-air personality, actress and model. She is best known for her roles in Generations and The Wild. Minnie Dlamini's net worth is $5 million.

Read also

Top 50 richest actors in the world: Who is the wealthiest?

5. Adhir Kalyan - $6 million

richest actress in South Africa in 2022
Adhir Kalyan attends the CBS event "Cruze Into The Fall" held at The Colony on September 16, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Toby Canham
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Adhir Kalyan
  • Birthday: 4 August 1983
  • Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)

Adhir is a South African actor noted for his role as Timmy in the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement. With a net worth of about $6 million, Adhir is among the top 10 richest male actors in South Africa.

4. Bonang Matheba - $7 million

  • Full name: Bonang Dorothy Matheba
  • Birthday: 25 June 1987
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)

Bonang is a South African award-winning television presenter, radio personality, and actress. She is known for her role in Public Figure (2019). Bonang is among the top 10 richest female actresses in South Africa. Bonang's net worth is estimated to be $7 million.

3. Moshidi Motshegwa - $8 million

richest actress in South Africa in 2022
Moshidi Motshegwa during Royalty Soapie Awards at Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre on September 18, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Moshidi Motshegwa
  • Birthday: 1977
  • Age: 45 years old (as of 2022)

Read also

M-Net novela Legacy: A new classy telenovela that will dazzle viewers in South Africa

Moshidi is a South African actress best known for her leading role as Denzela Ledwaba in the SABC2 drama Zero Tolerance (2003-2006). With a net worth of about $8 million, Moshidi is the richest actress in South Africa in 2022.

2. Sello Maake ka-Ncube - $13 million

  • Full name: Sello Maake ka-Ncube
  • Birthday: 12 March 1960
  • Age: 62 years old (as of 2022)

Sello is renowned for his roles in The Herd (2018), Scandal! (Since 2005), and The Whale Caller (2006). Sello Maake's net worth in 2022 is $13 million.

1. Sharlto Copley - $15 million

  • Full name: Sharlto Copley
  • Birthday: 27 November 1973
  • Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)

Who is the richest actor in South Africa? The answer is Sharlto Copley. His acting credits include roles in the Academy Award-nominated science fiction film District 9, the 2010 adaptation of The A-Team, and the science fiction film Elysium. Sharlto Copley's net worth in 2022 is $15 million.

Read also

The inspiring biography of Tessa Jubber

The richest actors in South Africa have all played significant roles in the immense growth of Mzansi's entertainment industry in the last few years. These men and women have helped put South Africa in the global limelight when it comes to films and television shows.

READ ALSO: Top 50 hottest South African actresses with pictures: who are they?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the hottest Mzansi actresses. South Africa has one of the most vibrant film and movie industries on the continent. This is made possible by the numerous actors and actresses who help bring fictional characters to life on the screen.

Besides their remarkable acting skills, these South African actresses are also quite beautiful and glamorous. Read on to discover the most beautiful actresses in South Africa today.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel