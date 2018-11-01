Top 20 richest actors in South Africa that you should know about
South Africa is renowned for numerous things, one of them being its vibrant entertainment industry. Many Mzansi actors and actresses have amassed fortunes doing what they know best, bringing fictional characters to life on film and TV shows. Besides acting, these wealthy South Africans also leverage their fame to land advertising and brand endorsement deals. Who are the richest actors in South Africa today, and how much are they worth?
The actors and actresses on this list include veterans, the up-and-coming ones, and those who have been in the industry for a few years.
Who are the richest actors in South Africa?
Here is a look at the 20 wealthiest actors in South Africa today.
20. Leleti Khumalo -$1 million
- Full name: Leleti Khumalo
- Date of birth: 30 March 1970
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)
Leleti is well known for her leading role in the movie and stage play Sarafina! and for her roles in other films such as Hotel Rwanda, Yesterday and Invictus. Leleti's net worth in 2022 is $1 million.
19. Natalie Becker - $1.2 million
- Full name: Natalie Bridgette Becker
- Date of birth: 1 July 1963
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)
Natalie is a South African actress best known for her roles in Bypass (2017), Death Race: Inferno (2012), and Strike Back: Vengeance (2012). Natalie Becker's net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million.
18. Jolene Martin -$1.3 million
- Full name: Jolene Martin-Morgan
- Birthday: 16 September 1979
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2022)
Jolene is a South African actress, singer, and TV presenter. She is best known for hosting the Coca-Cola Mega Millions game show on SABC1 and for portraying Candy in the e.tv sitcom Scoop Schoombie. Jolene's net worth in 2022 is $1.3 million.
17. Jessica Marais -$1.5 million
- Full name: Jessica Dominique Marais
- Date of birth: 29 January 1985
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2022)
Jessica is a South African-born Australian actress best known for her roles in Packed to the Rafters and Love Child. Jessica Marais' current net worth is $1.5 million.
16. Musetta Vander - $1.5 million
- Full name: Musetta Vander
- Date of birth: 26 May 1963
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)
One of Musetta's most prominent roles was portraying Munitia in the 1999 film Wild Wild West. Musetta Vander's net worth is $1.5 million
15. Shashi Naidoo - $1.7 million
- Full name: Shashi Naidoo
- Birthday: 4 November 1980
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)
Shashi is an actress and TV show host renowned for her role in the E.TV magazine show 20 Something. Shashi Naidoo's net worth is $1.7 million.
14. Tony Kgoroge - $1.7 million
- Full name: Tony Kgoroge
- Birthday: 21 April 1974
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)
Tony is best known for his performance as Jason Tshabalala in Invictus. He also stars as Zimele "Ngcolosi" Bhengu on e.tv's soap opera, Imbewu: The Seed. Tony Kgoroge's net worth is $1.7 million.
13. Connie Ferguson -$2 million
- Full name: Constance Ferguson
- Birthday: 10 June 1970
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)
Constance is best known for her role as Karabo Moroka on South Africa's most popular soap opera, Generations. Connie Ferguson's net worth is $2 million.
12. Pallance Dladla - $2 million
- Full name: Pallance Dladla
- Birthday: 22 August 1992
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)
Pallance has played numerous top roles in films and series such as Shadow (2019), Hard to Get (2014), and Isibaya (2013-2021). Pallance Dladla's net worth is $2 million.
11. Amanda du-Pont - $2 million
- Full name: Amanda du-Pont
- Date of birth: 26 June 1988
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)
Amanda du-Pont is an actress, model, and television host. She is best known for her portrayal of Senna in the CW drama series Life is Wild. Amanda du-Pont's net worth is $2 million.
10. Pearl Thusi - $2.1 million
- Full name: Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi
- Date of birth: 13 May 1988
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)
Pearl is one of the most famous South African black actresses. She is renowned for her roles as Dayana Mampasi in Quantico and Samkelo in Catching Feelings. Pearl is one of the top 10 richest actors in South Africa in 2022, with a current net worth of about $2.1 million.
9. John Kani - $4 million
- Full name: Bonisile John Kani
- Birthday: 30 August 1943
- Age: 79 years old (as of 2022)
Kani is a South African actor, author, director, and playwright. He is known for portraying T'Chaka in the MCY film Captain America: Civil War. John Kani's net worth is $4 million.
8. Fana Mokoena - $5 million
- Full name: Fana Mokoena
- Birthday: 13 May 1971
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2022)
Fana is a South African Film, television and theatre actor and a political activist. Some of his best roles were in Hopeville, State of Violence, and Cold Harbour. Fana Mokoena's net worth is $5 million.
7. Jamie Bartlett - $5 million
- Full name: Jamie Bartlett
- Birthday: 9 July 1966
- Age: 56 years old (as of 2022)
James was a British-born South African actor best known for his role as the wicked puppet master, David Genaro, in Rhythm City. Jamie Bartlett's net worth is $5 million.
6. Minnie Dlamini - $5 million
- Full name: Minenhle Dlamini
- Birthday: 7 July 1990
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
Minnie is a South African on-air personality, actress and model. She is best known for her roles in Generations and The Wild. Minnie Dlamini's net worth is $5 million.
5. Adhir Kalyan - $6 million
- Full name: Adhir Kalyan
- Birthday: 4 August 1983
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)
Adhir is a South African actor noted for his role as Timmy in the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement. With a net worth of about $6 million, Adhir is among the top 10 richest male actors in South Africa.
4. Bonang Matheba - $7 million
- Full name: Bonang Dorothy Matheba
- Birthday: 25 June 1987
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)
Bonang is a South African award-winning television presenter, radio personality, and actress. She is known for her role in Public Figure (2019). Bonang is among the top 10 richest female actresses in South Africa. Bonang's net worth is estimated to be $7 million.
3. Moshidi Motshegwa - $8 million
- Full name: Moshidi Motshegwa
- Birthday: 1977
- Age: 45 years old (as of 2022)
Moshidi is a South African actress best known for her leading role as Denzela Ledwaba in the SABC2 drama Zero Tolerance (2003-2006). With a net worth of about $8 million, Moshidi is the richest actress in South Africa in 2022.
2. Sello Maake ka-Ncube - $13 million
- Full name: Sello Maake ka-Ncube
- Birthday: 12 March 1960
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2022)
Sello is renowned for his roles in The Herd (2018), Scandal! (Since 2005), and The Whale Caller (2006). Sello Maake's net worth in 2022 is $13 million.
1. Sharlto Copley - $15 million
- Full name: Sharlto Copley
- Birthday: 27 November 1973
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)
Who is the richest actor in South Africa? The answer is Sharlto Copley. His acting credits include roles in the Academy Award-nominated science fiction film District 9, the 2010 adaptation of The A-Team, and the science fiction film Elysium. Sharlto Copley's net worth in 2022 is $15 million.
The richest actors in South Africa have all played significant roles in the immense growth of Mzansi's entertainment industry in the last few years. These men and women have helped put South Africa in the global limelight when it comes to films and television shows.
