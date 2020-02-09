Top 25 popular curvy women in Africa 2022 (photos and facts)
Africa is renowned for many unique things such as wildlife, beautiful sceneries, and, most importantly, for having some of the most beautiful and curvy women. They say that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, and true to this, African men have a taste for curvy women, something that has been going on for many years. Being curvy for an African woman is a gift that cannot be taken for granted, and those without the curves are doing anything to have curves in the right places.
With the advancement in technology, most women are going to the extremes of taking medications to enlarge some parts of their bodies, which they feel are not curvy enough. Interestingly, some women are doing this for their satisfaction as they believe that being curvy defines who they are! On the other hand, some are doing it for fame to gain recognition, which shows that being curvy is deemed important. Here are some of the most beautiful women with curvy bodies in Africa.
The curviest black women in Africa
If you are keen, you will note that most African women are endowed when it comes to being curvy. Their beauty becomes more conspicuous, and they become more attractive. From South Africa to Kenya and Nigeria, African women never disappoint.
Popular curvy South African celebrities
Here are some of the hottest South African girls.
Tango Ncetezo
The beauty is well-known for her previous role in the SABC1 TV series known as ‘A Place Called Home.’ Her African curves are quite evident.
Faith Nketsi
This beautiful woman is an entertainment model. Her curves have played a huge role in bringing her into the limelight, something that she enjoys doing, which is evident from her Instagram account. She has grown her fans to 1.4m followers who enjoy viewing her curves. Worth noting is the fact she is also an entrepreneur, as she developed a program meant to help women gain a tinier waist to improve their curves.
Londie London
The South African beauty wears many hats; she is a businesswoman, a jewelry designer, musician, and a model. Her curvy body is a goal for many young girls that look up to her. She has garnered many followers on her social platforms such as Instagram, where she has 815k fans. Recently, she released her first single, which is doing well.
Boitumelo Thulo
She is commonly known as Boity. The beauty is a TV presenter, model, and actress. Her curvy body is evident through her glamorous outfits, as depicted on her social pages. She ensures that her body shape is appealing by embracing gym sessions now and then.
Bontle Modiselle
The South African celebrity is well known for her unique talent as an actress. She is also a presenter and a model where her curves are well visible. Most people know her from her co-hosting the reality competition series Showville. Her curvy body is also attributed to dancing, which she does well.
Terry Pheto
The South African actress is famous for her role in the Oscar-winning film known as Tsotsi. Her childhood story is one to sympathize with as she spent most of her childhood without wearing shoes and in a two-roomed shack. However, today, she is one of the most attractive women in South Africa.
Thickleeyonce
Her name says it all, she is a curvy African woman, and she loves every bit of it. Her entrepreneurship and photography skills have enabled her to soar high in her career. She also advocates women to love their bodies the way they are.
Kim Kholiwe
She is a celebrity, and she is known for her twerking skills. She is a former member of the group Pro Twerkers. Her Instagram page is full of many attractive pictures where she is captured, having fun, and living life to the fullest.
Buhle Samuels
The beauty rose to fame after her role on Muvhango as Matshidiso. Her role in Muhvango saw her being nominated for ‘Best Newcomer’ in the TV series. She then left the series to pursue other interests.
Dineo Moeketsi
Her beauty is remarkable, and her curves add well to it. She is a talented actor, television presenter, singer, and dancer. She has also hosted the renowned Channel O music show, O-Access.
Nomzamo Mbatha
This beauty is a famous actress and television personality. She came to the limelight when she was among the three finalists in the 2012’s MTV Base VJ search. She was also nominated for Best Actress due to her role in ‘Tell Me Sweet Something’ as Moratiwa. Her body is a perfect example of an hour-glass.
Bucie
Bucie is not only beautiful, but she is also voluptuous. She is a celebrated South African house and R&B singer. Most of her songs have been rated so well in the South African charts. Her amazing body has enabled her to gain followers on Instagram.
Who are the curvy celebrities in Kenya?
Let us look at some of the curvy girls in Kenya.
Vera Sidika
She is one of the curviest women in Kenya. She rose to fame after she posted a photo of her rear back on social media platforms. She is also a businesswoman, where she opened a beauty parlor offering beauty services.
Neomi Ng’ang’a
This beauty is a famous radio personality and actress, and she is best known for her curvaceous body. She has embraced her plus-sized figure and has managed to start her curvy fashion line as a result. There is no doubt that she has proved that being plus-size is no excuse for not being sexy. Her talent in dressing thick women is phenomenal.
Bridget Achieng
She is famous for her acting role in the Television series Nairobi Diaries. Interesting to note, she openly came out that she used a lot of money to bleach her body as a way of boosting her looks and self-esteem. Apart from that, she is well endowed when it comes to a curvy body, something that she does not shy away from showing off.
Mary Mwikali
This lovely beauty will surprise you with her boldness when it comes to doing what she loves. Many fell in love with her during her morning show in one of the leading media houses in Kenya. She is also admirable when it comes to being curvy to make plus size fashion statements.
Kamene Goro
Famous for her strong personality and ability to grow a thick skin when faced with controversies, Kamene is a curvy lady who is not afraid to flaunt her body. She is a radio presenter as well as a plus-sized model who does not disappoint in her dressing.
Grace Msalame
The beautiful Grace is known as ‘Sowairina’ on her social media platform. She is a mother of lovely twin girls, just like their mum. She is a renowned TV presenter for a show known as ‘Unscripted with Grace.’ Her ability to dress her curvy body is quite sensational.
Risper Faith
This lovely Kenyan socialite came to the limelight after flaunting her curves on social media and, as a result, getting an audience.
Corazon Kwamboka
Kwamboka is a famous Kenyan socialite who, interestingly, is a lawyer by profession. If her body shape is something to go by, we can say that she is what we call a curvy African lady.
Renowned curvy Nigerian celebrities
Have a look at some of the curvy black girls in Nigeria.
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde
Nigerian actor enjoys flaunting her killer curves as she plays her roles in Nollywood films. Her unique acting skills go hand in hand with her sexy body.
Didi Ekanem
The renowned curvy fashion designer and actor, Didi, never disappoints in the entertainment world. Her curvaceous body will leave you in awe!
Mercy Johnson
One of the most popular actresses in Nollywood films, the lovely beauty, has managed to maintain her body curves even after becoming a mother to three adorable children.
Anita Joseph
The actress and model have never wasted a minute to show off her natural curves. She always ensures that her fans have enough of her by sharing her sexy pictures.
Toolz
Her real name is Tolu Oniru, a respected television and radio personality. She is quite talented and has created a buzz among her fans because of her attractive body.
From the above list, it is indeed true that Africa has some of the curviest women. Worth noting is the fact that most of them are naturally endowed and have not subjected their body to medicines to enlarge any of their parts. Do you also like curvy women? Share with us your opinion in the comments below.
Source: Briefly News