Intezaar Kippie, a young content creator, wanted to see what Shoprite's Christmas hamper consisted of

The hamper had 35 grocery items, including rice, instant coffee, and stock cubes, among others

Some social media users thought the hamper was worth the price, while others disagreed

South African content creator Intezaar Kippie spotted Shoprite's R180 Christmas hamper and decided to 'unbox' the bucket of goodies to see if it was worth it. The price in comparison to the items caused a division among social media users.

On 9 November, 2025, Intezaar revealed the contents of the hamper, which contained the following 35 grocery items:

1x Crown cooking oil (375ml bottle)

1x Willington rice (500g)

1x Homegrown baked beans in tomato sauce (410g)

1x Golden Cloud cake wheat flour (1kg)

1x Anchor instant yeast (10g)

1x Super White maize meal (1kg)

1x Saldanha pilchards (155g)

1x Ricoffy instant coffee (3 in 1 stick)

1x Teeco teabags (26-pack)

1x Hinds seasoning refill cabbage (80g)

1x Imana stock cubes (6s)

1x Nando's Peri-Peri sauce mild (25g)

1x Top Class spice mix (20g)

1x Imana potjie mix (50g)

1x Pack of Soup thick veg

1x Pack of Soup white onion

1x Knorr soup brown onion (50g)

1x Kellogg's instant noodles beef flavour (70g)

1x Robertsons seasoning all-in-one (7g)

1x Robertsons seasoning spicy BBQ (7g)

1x Shah curry powder mild and spicy (50g)

1x Yum Yum peanut butter smooth (15g)

1x Yum Yum Chocolate Dreams (15g)

1x Amila powdered drink (25g)

1x Beacon Smoothies Supa Mint (50s)

1x Ouma buttermilk rusk (30g)

1x Moir's custard powder (125g)

1x Tower jelly (40g)

1x Bisco Plus ginger (25g)

3x Tikki Snack Pack (16g)

2x Vaseline petroleum jelly (7g)

"Do you think it's worth it?" Intezaar asked the public.

Shoprite's Christmas hamper divides South Africans

Hundreds of members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the hamper. While some people thought it was worth the R180, others felt differently.

@marlet_brown suggested to the public:

"Can we create a donation platform and raise money to buy for others in December? It's not much, but it will surely be helpful."

@hunnybeemel wrote under the post:

"Genuinely, thank you for buying and reviewing this for us because Lord knows I'm not wasting my money on this."

@tamzamelia said to social media users:

"R180, it’s worth it. What can you get these days for that amount? And you get the bucket for whatever purpose."

@nong.kheji wasn't sold on the idea, writing:

"Nah, if I were really poor, just buy me a bag of maize meal and a sack of potatoes. I think that would come to R150. What am I going to do with a sachet of peanut butter in a family of five?"

@palesambalenhleom87 remarked with a laugh:

"It should be a res hamper for January/February because most people will be on a budget."

@martie145 didn't think it was worth the R180 and commented their opinion:

"Maybe for one person. It's a small sample. No way, it's daylight robbery."

@yusuf.petersen.cpt told the online community:

"Wait, that's all the stuff. It will be mad to do a price breakdown, then we will see if it's actually worth it. For someone who may have nothing, this is perfect. A lot of basics to make food for days."

