On Saturday, 25 April 2026, Lawrence Maleka and Lerato Kganyago hosted the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC)

Lerato Kganyago shared a TikTok video of her interaction with her co-host hours before the ceremony

Some fans joked and gushed over their chemistry, while others applauded their hosting skills, saying they complemented each other well on stage

Lerato Kganyago's hug with Lawrence Maleka raises eyebrows. Image: sirlawrencemaleka, leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Seasoned broadcaster Lerato Kganyago’s interaction with media personality Lawrence Maleka backstage at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 sparked reactions online.

The former Live AMP presenter and the former The River actor were announced as the hosts of the Metro FM Music Awards 2026.

On Saturday, 25 April 2026, hours before the Metro FM Music Awards, Lerato Kganyago shared a video on her official TikTok account. The post was captioned:

“We’ve come a long way, Law! From Soweto TV to BIG platforms together! Hard work does pay off… Let’s GO Family ❤️ #MMA26”

The video showed Lerato and Lawrence Maleka interacting backstage. Maleka brought Lerato flowers to her dressing room, and the two hugged for a moment before sharing pleasantries.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to clip of Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka hugging

The post sparked a flurry of reactions, particularly focused on the hug between Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka. Several netizens gushed at Lawrence’s looks, while others playfully joked about his relationship with Lerato. Others applauded Lerato and Lawrence’s hosting skills and asked them to host the 2027 Metro FM Music Awards.

Here are some of the comments:

@leylo.nsovo said:

“We can tell when two people KNOW each other😭😭they KNOW each other.”

@Mbuso recounted:

“I always say that Soweto was that channel, honestly, it's horrible, it didn't reach the heights it was meant to. I watched you guys every day. LERATO. LAWRENCE, AMANDA MAANKU ngwanyana wakoZebediela, SAMU MATHEBULA (I don't know why she hasn't reached the level she should have), but my afternoons were spent because of the talent Soweto TV brought. I know I'm forgetting some other amazing people.”

@Lesiba Mokaba gushed:

“That's so nice of him...it says a lot about you as a person. You are a lovely person, Lerato. ..🥰🥰🙏”

@Nikiwe Cooks and Bakes 🍯🧁🤗 said:

“That hug was long joh 🥹🥰”

@Tsuki Rametse remarked:

“Argh, I thought it was a hidden kiss with Thami😭”

@Sally✨🎀gushed:

“You two worked so well together, you carried each other all through, no one was dimming the other. And the English was Englishing 😅 best presenters for 2026♥️♥️”

@Nomi inH2O commented:

“I must ask eish yeah neh. How many times will you watch it 😱😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣iyhooo mara tjo. Thank you 🥰🥰”

@K I N G said:

“I never thought I'd be jealous of a hug😭😭”

@thotoane Ramakhula gushed:

“I loved it, guys. And yes, three more years won't hurt🥺”

South Africans reacted to a video of Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka hugging. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago pampers herself as hubby's lights get cut

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lerato Kganyago broke her silence after her husband, Thami Ndlala, was linked to another scandal.

The controversial businessman is trending for all the wrong reasons after allegedly failing to pay for water and electricity at his mall.

Source: Briefly News