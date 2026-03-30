The Metro FM Music Awards have shared a major announcement ahead of the anticipated 2026 ceremony

As fans look forward to another night of celebrating their favourite South African musicians, the new theme has been revealed to mark a major milestone for the station

The announcement comes just days after the station announced its new lineup, featuring several familiar faces

The Metro FM Music Awards have unveiled the theme for the 2026 ceremony. Images: nozipho_mashaba, HypeMagazineSA

Source: Twitter

The 2026 Metro FM Music Awards have officially unveiled the theme for the anticipated ceremony.

Set to be another extraordinary night of celebrating South African music and creativity, the new theme, "Icon-Inspired Music Excellence," pays tribute to the legends who have shaped the country's cultural landscape.

Hosted at the vibrant city of Durban, organisers have described the concept as a fusion of "African luxury and global style," leaning heavily into Zulu heritage with intricate beadwork and traditional patterns designed to honour the past while embracing the future.

"The theme combines the best of African luxury and global style, creating an unforgettable experience that's both nostalgic and forward-thinking. It represents the station’s iconic journey of excellence," says Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM Business Manager.

Coinciding with Metro FM’s 40th anniversary, the award ceremony is set to take place at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

With two new categories, Best Maskandi and Best Lekompo, added to the mix, the 2026 MMAs promise to be one of the most inclusive celebrations in the event's history.

Tickets for the glitzy event, taking place at the Durban ICC, are available, with voting lines also open until 11 April, and fans are encouraged to vote for their favourite musicians ahead of the big day.

The theme for the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards will be "Icon-Inspired Music Excellence." Image: metrofmsa

Source: Instagram

Metro FM announces new radio lineup

Ahead of the anticipated award ceremony, Metro FM announced the 2026 lineup with some not-so-new faces joining the family.

Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena and Siyabonga "Scoop Makhathini" Ngwekazi are set to co-host new lifestyle-led shows on Fridays between 19:00 and 22:00 and Saturdays from 18:00 to 21:00.

After two years at the station, hosting Saturday Sunset with Naked DJ, former Big Brother Mzansi star Thato Immaculate Mthombeni, announced her exit.

Read some reactions to the new Metro FM line-up below.

NeliMsomi wrote:

"I am not a fan of Metro FM, but I appreciate that they broadcast live 24/7 with no automation. The “graveyard” slot is important for helping young broadcasters learn and build a national audience. Too many of these slots are lost due to automation."

psixaba said:

"Scoop back on the radio is so, so cool."

ZikhonaTshona reacted:

"I would have loved Zola on a daily slot. She's fun and brings great energy. Motivational talk on every show can actually be draining."

supershyness posted:

"As long moghel Khutso Theledi and the Love Movement team are still on. I'm happy."

MacG reveals why Pearl Modiadie left radio

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the reason Pearl Modiadie left radio.

Online users were stunned to learn what the star had gone through for her to reach the decision.

Source: Briefly News