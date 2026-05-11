WESTERN CAPE – The Speaker of the National Assembly will initiate the process to constitute the Impeachment Committee, following the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the Phala Phala saga.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed that an impeachment committee will be established in line with the Constitutional Court's ruling. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

The Speaker, Thoko Didiza, announced the seven steps that will be taken following the court’s ruling that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in 2020. The Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the theft of foreign currency from his farm.

Speaker announces steps to be taken

On Monday, 11 May 2026, Didiza announced that in compliance with the judgment of the Court, she would formally refer the Independent Panel Report to the Impeachment Committee. She will also provide the President of the Republic with a copy of the Independent Panel Report forthwith, as directed by the Constitutional Court.

While the Speaker has indicated that proceedings would now begin, there are no timelines provided for when anything will start or how long the committee will have to investigate the matter.

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Source: Briefly News