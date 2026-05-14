President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed 12 judges across several divisions of the judiciary on 13 May 2026

The president also appointed two Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions (NDPPs) on 14 May 2026

Social media users weighed in on the president's recent decision, questioning the timing of the appointments

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed new judges and new deputy NDPPs, sparking questions about his motive online. Image: Rodger Bosch/ fizkes

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - South Africans are convinced that President Cyril Ramaphosa is looking to protect himself from possible prosecution following his recent appointments to key justice institutions.

The president appointed 12 judges across several divisions of the judiciary on 13 May 2026, and two Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions (NDPPs) on 14 May 2026.

The appointments come at a time when the president is facing motions of no confidence, criminal charges and calls for him to resign over the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in 2010.

The Constitutional Court has since ruled that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the matter, paving the way for impeachment proceedings to commence. Ramaphosa has since stated that he would be taking the report on review.

President appoints 12 new judges

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency announced 12 appointments aimed at strengthening the country’s courts and improving the administration of justice.

The 12 appointments span the Supreme Court of Appeal, as well as the Gauteng High Court and the Eastern and Western Cape divisions of the High Court.

Justice Thandi Victoria Norman, Justice Bashier Vally and Justice Leonie Windell were all appointed to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In Gauteng, Justice Aubrey Phage Ledwaba was appointed as Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court from May 15, 2026. Judge Ledwaba is no stranger to controversy, as he faces allegations of corruption and bribery.

Justice Aubrey Phage Ledwaba has been appointed as the Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court. Image: @FusionistRSA

Source: Twitter

In other provinces, it was announced that Nolubabalo Cengani-Mbakaza will serve in the Mthatha division of the High Court in the Eastern Cape from July 1, 2026, while Advocate Sally Ann Collett and Professor Nomthandazo Patience Ntlama-Makhanya have been appointed to the Makhanda division.

There were several appointments in the Western Cape Division of the High Court, including Rodges Deon Barendse, Advocate Diane Margaret Davis SC, Advocate Ncumisa Thoko Mayosi, Advocate Pinda Njokweni and Advocate Phillipa Susan Van Zyl.

The Presidency stated that the appointments were made to ensure that the courts have the necessary capacity to administer justice.

President appoints two Deputy NDPPs

A day later, President Ramaphosa appointed two Deputy NDPPs. They will serve under the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head, Advocate Andy Mothibi.

Advocate Chuma Mtengwane has been appointed as the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions: Asset Forfeiture Unit, while Advocate Nicolette Bell has been appointed as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions: National Prosecutions Services.

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa’s appointments

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s decisions, with many claiming that he was looking to stack the deck in his favour in the long run.

@tshepangza stated:

“One day, the truth will come out about why Ramaphosa is appointing judges and advocates day in and day out.”

@Azanian_Voice said:

All these appointments are further eroding public trust in the government and law enforcement. Ramaphosa should not be making new appointments if he has nothing to hide and if he has any integrity. He should heed his advice and wait on the process and not influence the process.

@khumo_k7 claimed:

“This guy is really planting his puppets to make it impossible to remove him and his associates, hey.”

@awakendevine stated:

“Appointing criminals to fight crime. Yah neh. We are led.”

@PaiceRaven asked:

“Pressure is getting a bit much, so you need to appoint another two president protectors?”

@Imhotep2021 claimed:

“It's his people that helped him seal the CR17 documents.”

@SterlingArcherI added:

“He is preparing grounds for his prosecution.”

@Jeff32778488 said:

“Even less chance of these politicians going to jail now.”

@ShweleNgelosi agreed:

“He is putting his allies so they can shield him.”

Ramaphosa appoints Advocate Andy Mothibi as NDPP

Briefly News reported in January 2026 that President Ramaphosa appointed a new NDPP to replace Advocate Shamila Batohi.

The president announced that Advocate Andy Mothibi, who was the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), was appointed.

Six candidates were interviewed by a panel for the position of new head of the National Prosecuting Authority, but Mothibi was not one of them.

Source: Briefly News