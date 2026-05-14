Siya Kolisi has entered into a partnership with Amazon South Africa for impactful marketing and community initiatives

Partnership includes collaboration with the Kolisi Foundation on education and community programmes

Kolisi Foundation celebrates six years of addressing inequality through food security, education, and sports development

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has secured a new deal with a major South African company as a brand partner, in a deal announced this week.

Siya Kolisi has partnered with Amazon South Africa. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Kolisi, who has previously served as a brand ambassador for retail giant Pick'n Pay, is reportedly set to collaborate with Amazon South Africa. The partnership will see the 34-year-old feature in the company’s marketing campaigns, customer experience projects, and brand initiatives across the country.

Amazon South Africa and the Kolisi Foundation collaboration

In addition, Amazon will work alongside the Kolisi Foundation on education projects and community programmes across South Africa.

Robert Koen, managing director for Amazon in sub-Saharan Africa, said Kolisi reflects resilience, leadership and community involvement, which he described as key South African values.

He said Amazon aims to become South Africa’s most trusted retail platform and views Kolisi as an ideal partner because of his strong public connection and ability to relate to people from different backgrounds. Koen also spoke on the company’s support for the Kolisi Foundation, saying the partnership is expected to contribute to community-focused initiatives across the country.

Kolisi said he is pleased to work with Amazon South Africa during a key stage of its expansion in the country. He noted that both sides share the belief that business growth should also create opportunities for others.

He added that the Kolisi Foundation has shown how access to schooling, support structures and opportunity can change the direction of young lives. He welcomed the partnership’s role in strengthening that work while building a direct connection with people in South Africa.

Taking to Instagram with an exciting clip showing his new partnership, with the caption;

''Excited to officially partner with Amazon South Africa. They said, Welcome to Amazon. I heard show us your moves'' Grateful for the warm welcome from team Amazon South Africa and excited for what's ahead. Let's go.''

As seen in the post below:

Kolisi Foundation marks six years of impact

The Kolisi Foundation recently marked six years since its launch, founded by Siya Kolisi and his ex-wife Rachel Kolisi in April 2020. The organisation was created to address inequality in South Africa and aims to drive long-term change in vulnerable communities.

It focuses on three key areas: food security, gender-based violence, and education and sports development. Through partnerships and community-led initiatives, the foundation supports individuals and families facing social and economic challenges.

Siya Kolisi's Foundation will benefit from the partnership with Amazon South Africa. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

In April 2026, shortly after the foundation’s sixth anniversary, Kolisi launched a nationwide campaign calling on South Africans to help fight hunger through a R60 million coffee-driven fundraising initiative.

School boy stuns fans with his giant size

Briefly News previously reported that a South African schoolboy rugby star has left fans online in awe after his big body frame and towering height stole the spotlight during a rugby festival.

The 18-year-old caught the eyes of fans worldwide at the Pretoria Boys High 125th Anniversary Easter Rugby Festival.

Source: Briefly News