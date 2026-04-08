Siya Kolisi marked a major milestone for the organisation he co-founded, drawing attention to its growth and longevity

The anniversary prompted reflection on the journey, partnerships and ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities across South Africa

Public figures and South Africans reacted with messages of support as the foundation’s work continues to resonate nationally

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi recently took to social media to celebrate six years of the organisation he established with his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi.

The couple, who have been divorced for two years, founded the Kolisi Foundation in 2020. For a period, Rachel served as CEO before stepping down in March 2025.

The 34-year-old shared his celebration of the milestone on Facebook, reflecting on the journey of the organisation. The rugby star also expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported the organisation over the years. Siya shared the video on Saturday, 4 April 2026, after spending Good Friday with his children.

“Today marks the sixth birthday of the Kolisi Foundation. We are still here, we won’t stop, and there is a lot of work to be done. We will continue going forward. Thank you so much to all our founders, our partners, and thank you to our implementing partners on the ground. Thank you to the board and thank you to the Kolisi Foundation staff for all the work that you do. We are so grateful for the work that you have done,” he wrote.

Siya Kolisi reflects on community impact and support

He also paid tribute to South Africans for supporting the foundation and personally showed his appreciation to the communities that have worked closely with the organisation over the years.

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Watch the video of Siya Kolisi's message below:

The Kolisi Foundation was founded by Siya Kolisi and his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, in April 2020. The organisation, at its core, was set up with the mission of tackling inequality in South Africa and aims to create lasting change in vulnerable communities.

It is broken into three different areas, which are food security, gender-based violence, and education and sports development. Through partnerships and community-driven initiatives, the organisation aims to support individuals and families facing social and economic challenges.

South Africans celebrate the milestone

South Africans reacted to his message with warm comments.

@kevinpietersen:

“Top man!”

@pslindamtimkulu:

“Congratulations 🎊.”

@adrianus_in_byzantion:

“Amigo 💪💪💪 blesssgooo 🙏❤️.”

@vinay_cgi:

“Legend 🔥”

@zannxu:

“Awusateketi Kapteni. Siyabulela kuwe switati! ❤️”

@avishgal:

“That’s what up 🔥🔥💪🏽 Live.”

@luthandort:

“Siyaphambili 👌🏽.”

@liss.blessed:

“Congratulations, brother. Amazing achievement. Wishing your foundation many prosperous years.”

@leeannerichards:

“Keep on keeping on 👏👏👏”

@mariatyrannes1:

“Well done, Siya and team 👏👏”

@jill_ian74:

“Keep up the great work that you do!”

lerato_adventure:

“Congratulations 🎊.”

Siya Kolisi flaunts Mercedes G63 AMG

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed off his black Mercedes G63 AMG, prompting a frenzy online.

In another picture, he is seen gazing at the waves along what appears to be the Durban coastline. Other images show Kolisi enjoying Oros and food with his sibling, Liyema.

Source: Briefly News