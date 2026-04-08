A fatal Camps Bay crash has claimed the life of a well-known 61-year-old cyclist, leaving family, friends and the wider community in mourning

Emotional tributes have poured in on social media, painting a picture of a vibrant man remembered for his humour, kindness and love for cycling

Authorities are probing the circumstances of the incident as road safety concerns resurface following another recent cyclist death

The death of a cyclist in a Camps Bay taxi crash, which occurred on Monday, 6 April 2026, has touched many people. Landon La Grange died on Tuesday, 7 April, after succumbing to injuries sustained in the accident. He was struck by a taxi and rushed to the hospital, where he passed away early on Tuesday morning.

The late Landon La Grange with his cycling friends in Cape Town. Image:@malcolmlange

Source: Instagram

A friend of the 61-year-old Malcolm Lange shared an emotional tribute on Instagram on Tuesday:

“Goodbye, my friend. I am numb and can only say you had a very special place in all our hearts. Gone too soon, my man, but you lived life to the fullest in the most positive way possible. We’re going to miss you, Landi.”

As seen in the post below:

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Another tribute shared by a friend under the handle of @jackie_lange:

''Landi, your untimely passing is so hard to come to terms with. You were someone so special in our lives, full of positivity, kindness and a spirit that lifted everyone around you. Your crazy sense of humour, the way you made my husband laugh like no one else could, your love for the sport we share and your finger pointing in photos. Landi, we will miss you more than you could ever know. Rest gently, dearest friend.''

Read the moving post below:

Camps Bay taxi crash under police investigation

The crash, which occurred on Monday, remains under police investigation, with a case of reckless driving already being probed. South African Police Service spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said authorities are still working to determine the cause of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No arrests have been made at this stage, and the matter remains under investigation, Twigg confirmed in a statement.

The late Landon La Grange has been remembered by his friends. Image:@malcolmlange

Source: Instagram

Cycling community reacts to La Grange's death

South Africans were touched on social media, expressing heartbreak and dismay over the news.

@paulingpen:

“So incredibly sad. May he rest in peace. Sorry for your loss and thanks for a very touching tribute, Mally.”

@i_am_jennifox:

“So sorry for the loss of your dear friend. Praying for comfort for the family and for both Mal, Jackie and family.”

@graceantunes:

“I’m truly sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace.”

@shawn_mellor:

“Sending you and the family lots of love Mal.”

@charnelleah:

“I am so sorry for your loss. What a terrible tragedy, praying for you all during this very difficult time.”

The Pedal Power Association said the death of La Grange has left the cycling community devastated, noting that it comes less than four months after cyclist Idries Sherrif was run over and killed by a drunk driver.

The association’s CEO, Neil Robinson, said too many lives are being lost due to lawless road users. He added that police must conduct a thorough investigation and establish exactly what happened by following proper protocols, stressing that reckless behaviour on the roads continues to cost lives.

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News