The community of Sharpeville is in mourning following the tragic drowning of a teenage boy at a local municipality on Saturday

The news was shared on Facebook, where it left viewers deeply disturbed and concerned about safety measures at public facilities

Many viewers sent heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, while others expressed their outrage over the reported lack of lifeguards

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A teenager tragically passed away following a drowning incident at a Sharpeville swimming pool. Image: @jester597

Source: TikTok

A young life was cut short this past weekend after a fun afternoon turned into a devastating accident.

The heartbreaking story reached the public through a post shared on 5 April 2026 by the Vaal Journal on Facebook, where it gained traction. Social media users reacted with a mixture of shock and sadness.

The victim, identified as Tsoarelo Likana, a teenager from Sebokeng who had spent the day playing the sport he loved on Saturday, 4 April 2026. He had been attending soccer at the George Thabe Stadium with his teammates earlier that afternoon. Following the matches, the group decided to visit the Sharpeville swimming pool to relax.

A fatal accident after a soccer match

It is believed that Tsoarelo slipped and fell into the water, leading to his drowning. Facebook account Vaal Journal further shared that emergency services arrived at the scene quickly upon being called, but unfortunately, they were unable to save him. The boy was declared dead on-site, and his body was later transported to the nearest hospital.

See the Facebook post below:

SA is saddened by the boy’s passing

The post gained many views, as social media users flooded the comments section to express their sadness and shock. Many viewers were heartbroken and sent their condolences to the family, wishing them healing and acceptance. Some wondered why there were no lifeguards, considering that it was a municipal swimming pool. One student teacher who had the pleasure of teaching the young boy called him a vibrant and bubbly boy with a golden smile. Another viewer called for the swimming pool to be closed, fearing the loss of another young life.

Many viewers sent heartfelt condolences to the boy’s family. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Sammy T Malgas said:

"Close that pool before we lose more young life, please."

User @Hlophekile Sophie commented:

"Rest in peace, my boy. Condolences to the family, the school as a whole, relatives and the community at large. Sorry good people."

User @Lefty Tshitso shared:

"You cannot have a swimming pool without a lifeguard in public municipalities. They keep on failing us daily."

User @Tlhago Prudee Nomathamsanqa commented:

"Ah, ntwana, condolences to the family at large and classmates. Yho, one of the crazy kids I met last year as an assistant teacher. A very bubbly ntwana. I see his golden smile, fly high, boy."

User @Mpho Mohube shared:

"Lifeguards are supposed to be on duty; that's a municipal swimming pool."

User @Madimakatso Daphney Molifi said:

"Very sad💔."

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Source: Briefly News