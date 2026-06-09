Gcina Dlhladhla's sister shared an emotional TikTok video, saying it has been painful watching people create their own narratives about her sibling's death

She alleged that her sister had been struggling with work-related stress, had submitted a doctor's note and was facing possible disciplinary action

The tragedy has reignited conversations about employee wellbeing, workplace pressure and employer responsibility in South Africa

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The sister of Gcina Dlhladhla has spoken out following the tragic death of the Cartrack employee, saying her passing could have been prevented and expressing frustration over the narratives circulating on social media. TikTok user @mbalenhlebinda shared an emotional video on 8 June 2026, opening up about the pain her family has experienced since Gcina's death.

The picture showed the late Gcina posing in front of a car. Image: @mbalenhlebinda

Source: TikTok

She alleged that many South Africans endure difficult workplace conditions because of high unemployment and limited job opportunities. She said she personally understood the pressures of working in an environment that negatively affects one's wellbeing, revealing that she had often spoken to her own family about feeling emotionally drained by work.

According to her, she did not realise at the time that her sister may have been experiencing similar struggles in silence. The grieving sibling further claimed that Gcina had submitted a doctor's note after experiencing health challenges and was also facing the possibility of disciplinary action and dismissal.

Colleagues claim Cartrack worker suffered severe burnout

Family members have also alleged that she had submitted medical certificates before the incident and feared disciplinary action related to absences from work. User @mbalenhlebinda added that it has been painful watching people speculate about Gcina's life online, saying her family has had to endure seeing numerous versions of events being shared across social media platforms. The sister described Gcina as someone who was deeply loved by her family and said learning about allegations that she had been treated poorly in the workplace has made the loss even more difficult to process. She said:

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"What Cartrack did to ingane yasekhaya(my sister), painful is an understatement. Having to see her trend like this on social media for something that could've been prevented is super, super sad. Work will have a job opening to replace her, but her family can't replace her."

The post showed the late Gcina posing, wearing her glasses. Image: @mbalenhlebinda

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi advises the family to sue

Lee’ray wrote:

"I used to sit next to her at work, but I left last month. I remember we tried to request to be removed from the department as the pressure was too much."

Question commented:

"Please sue, as a family. You deserve justice, and Cartrack must take accountability."

MaJobe recalled:

"My daughter was working in one of the franchises. Every day, she was complaining about the treatment she received from the manager."

PROMINENT urged:

"Condolences cc, please sue them."

lelo rain advised:

"Please save all communication you guys have of her complaints about work. If you can access her phone, make sure you back up any communication between her and her bosses."

Lungy ka Majola argued:

"I blame the manager who asked her to come to work on a Saturday."

Lisa suggested:

"Mourn her as a family, but remember this is a wrongful death. Legal Practice Council helps."

Prudie57 shared:

"I work in the same environment where they don't believe it when you say you are sick."

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Source: Briefly News