Letoya Makhene finally broke her silence to address what she claims is a series of lies being told by her ex-wife Lebo Keswa

On her reality show, the singer revealed that her former partner was out to ruin her livelihood by painting a narrative that she was dysfunctional

As she went into detail about their troubled marriage, fans were left to wonder who was telling the truth and which one of the two had been deceiving the public all along

Letoya Makhene claims her ex-wife Lebo Keswa has been lying to control the narrative about their marriage. Images: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

The drama between Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa has reached a boiling point as the singer finally broke her silence to fire back at what she claims is a calculated campaign of lies.

During the latest episode of her new reality show, The Makhenes, on 26 April 2026, Letoya delivered raw and unfiltered claims, alleging that her ex-wife is intentionally painting her as dysfunctional to the public in a move to destroy her reputation, something she claims Keswa had planned long before they split up.

"She knew what she was doing. This is a smart woman; she told me behind closed doors that if I ever leave her, these are the steps she would take. These are things that made me scared to even leave because I knew her. She told me she would ruin my reputation."

Letoya alleged that her ex-wife warned her that leaving her would have dire consequences on her livelihood, claiming she suffered a "deeper wound" that hurt more than the photos circulating on social media.

Letoya Makhene claims Lebo Keswa is intentionally painting her as dysfunctional to destroy her reputation and livelihood. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

She finally addressed Keswa’s previous claims that she had struggled with drug addiction. With a heavy sigh, Letoya firmly denied the allegations, stating simply, "Never happened."

She briefly highlighted that her family was already dealing with a lot regarding her younger sister, Gontse's struggle with drug abuse.

"With what we're dealing with, with Gontse? With the trauma that Gontse puts us through?"

As she peeled back the layers of their troubled marriage, the explosive revelations left fans reeling and questioning who had been telling the truth and who had been playing the public for fools. This has left Mzansi deeply divided over which side of the story holds the real receipts.

Watch Letoya Makhene's video below.

Mzansi weighs in on Letoya Makhene's claims

Anticipating another lengthy rebuttal from Lebo Keswa, Letoya Makhene's fans declared their support for her. Read some of the comments below.

Gorthan_Sir said:

"I believe Latoya because butches are toxic and controlling, right down to manipulating the narrative. That is literally their game, rinse and repeat - generationally!"

Vutivibridgetts wrote:

"Always believed Latoya."

tholoana_m added:

"I knew that when she crashed out on the Sunday morning of the Makhenes first episode. When she went for Sixo and Malema? I told her right there and there that she was going for her ability to make money. I believe her."

Letoya Makhene's allegations left social media split on who to believe between her and her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, others stood firmly in their belief that Lebo Keswa's account and viral social media rants were the truth.

Mokoason wrote:

"I believe Lebo."

anita_ckn said:

"Waiting for Lebo to see this ."

Blekhish argued:

"Letoya is lying, plain and simple."

kuhleyetu revisited Letoya Makhene and her daughter's tense discussion:

"Ay, guys, I still believe Lebo. Even her kids were reprimanding her on TV."

Lebo Keswa offers to help Letoya Makhene's baby daddy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lebo Keswa's reaction to one of Letoya Makhene's baby daddies.

After his identity was revealed on social media, Keswa said she was willing to help the gentleman gain access to his child.

Source: Briefly News