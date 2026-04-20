Latoya Makhene's daughter recently spoke up to her and called her out after recently welcoming a newborn

During an episode of their reality show, the singer's child slammed her for "constantly having a new man," following the reveal of her new partner

The tense exchange forced Letoya to confront her past mistakes and how she unknowingly hurt her children

Letoya Makhene had a tense confrontation with her daughter. Image: Letoya Makhene﻿.

Source: Facebook

Uh-oh! It appears that Letoya Makhene's children are finally stepping out of the shadows to address the headlines and scandals that have surrounded their mother.

During a recent episode of The Makhenes on Sunday, 19 April 2026, the singer was confronted by her daughter, Nubia, for the revolving door of partners in her life, with the teenager expressing her frustration over the lack of stability.

In a raw and emotional moment, Nubia didn't hold back, questioning her mother’s choices and how they affect the family dynamic, especially with a new baby now in the picture and partner, whom social media has dubbed Shaka Zulu for his resemblance to the late actor Henry Cele.

"There's constantly so much going on that we always have to keep up and readjust our rules and comfort level."

She pointed out that her mother has a habit of "rushing into love," a tendency that has strained their relationship. In her view, Letoya should keep her romantic life private and avoid introducing her children to every man she dates until the relationship is truly stable.

The tense exchange left Letoya visibly shaken, as she attempted to defend her happiness while facing the harsh reality of her firstborn’s perspective and how her recent life choices had affected her children.

Nubia offered a candid glimpse into life with her mother, describing it as "calm, chill, and mundane," until the peace is disrupted. She admitted that when their home life loses its serenity, "it has its own stresses," suggesting that the family's quiet moments are often overshadowed by sudden turbulence.

Letoya Makhene 's daughter, Nubia, confronted her about her unstable love life. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene looks back on her "toxic relationship"

Reflecting on her current state of mind, Letoya highlighted that she was in a good space and had found her independence after leaving her "toxic relationship", which her daughter had warned her about, despite Letoya constantly ignoring the red flags.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress ended her marriage to Lebo Keswa in 2024 and navigated an intense, high-profile divorce and media exposé of her personal drama.

She revealed that she overlooked the advice she was receiving from her loved ones because she thought she was with someone who had her best interests at heart, emphasising that she was with a "woman," to provide viewers with a clearer context regarding the relationship.

"I thought that because I'm with a woman who wants the same things for our family and our home, when certain advice was coming from this woman I was with, I tried them, thinking I needed to learn something different, but it didn't work out for us."

As the scene went viral, Mzansi social media users were quick to weigh in, criticising the singer for letting her personal life play out so publicly in front of her children.

Meanwhile, in an interview shared exclusively with Briefly News, Letoya's father, the legendary musician Blondie Makhene, said negative press came with the territory.

"I accepted a long time ago, when I woke up to this life, where this family chose to be. It comes with the territory. Ours is a contested space where the weak will fall by the wayside, and we are the Makhenes; we don't die early."

Here's what Letoya Makhene said about her marriage.

Lebo Keswa reacts to Makhene family drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo Keswa's comments about Letoya Makhene's viral standoff with her family.

The businesswoman reflected on her experience with the Makhenes, emphasising that she lived with the drama during her marriage to the singer.

Source: Briefly News