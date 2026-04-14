On Sunday, 11 April 2026, Letoya Makhene's reality TV series The Makhenes premiered on Mzansi Magic

During the episode, viewers got to see a glimpse of the former Generations: The Legacy actress' latest baby daddy

Social media users reacted strongly, with some mocking his resemblance to “Shaka Zulu” and others questioning Letoya’s sexuality

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Letoya Makhene introduced the father of her newborn. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

It seems former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene cannot catch a break.

The former Isidingo actress became a topic of social media discussion following the latest episode of her reality TV series The Makhenes, which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into her family’s lives.

In the pilot episode of The Makhenes, which aired on Sunday, 12 April 2026, on Mzansi Magic, viewers finally caught a glimpse of Letoya Makhene’s baby daddy, confirming speculation that she was pregnant.

Letoya Makhene’s new baby daddy revealed on The Makhenes

X (Twitter) user @zahMokoena shared a photo of Letoya Makhene during a gynaecologist visit with her baby daddy, who wore traditional Zulu garb. The netizen nicknamed Letoya’s baby daddy Shaka Zulu because of his uncanny resemblance to Henry Cele, the actor who portrayed the legendary Zulu King in the 1986 drama series, Shaka Zulu. The post was captioned;

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“From being a lesbian to having a child with "Shaka Zulu"......#themakhenes”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Letoya Makhene's new baby daddy

Social media users had a field day in the comments. While some criticised Letoya for having another child when she allegedly doesn’t take care of her existing children, others commented on her appearance in the video. Others defended Letoya Makhene.

Here are some of the comments:

@peendy_Lwandle asked:

“What's really wrong with her?”

@NgcelwaneWendy criticised:

“It’s the fact that she got pregnant, but is struggling to take care of her other kids for me 😭”

@Sbo19DarkBeauty remarked:

“She’s fluid. Problem is now in your fluidity, ingane zithini or zicabanga ini?”

@ForIAMWOMAN asked:

“What’s going on with her legs? What are those scars?”

@skhona_koza criticised:

“41, unemployed and not financially stable to take care of her other 4 kids, yet she planned a 5th pregnancy with an unemployed man. Yeah, akananqondo.”

@NazoSindiswa questioned:

“But has she ever said she’s a lesbian?”

Mzansi weighed in on Letoya Makhene's new baby daddy. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene's gym video triggers ex Lebo Keswa

In other news, a video of Letoya Makhene in the gym triggered her ex Lebo Keswa, who went on a rant on X.

After being triggered by what she said was an old video of Letoya working out, Lebo Keswa blasted Makhene, labelling her a liar, among other things.

Keswa also made serious allegations against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, Jackie Phamotse, and Sixolise Gcilishe.

Letoya Makhene and family caught in heated verbal war

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Letoya Makhene and her family were captured in a heated verbal altercation in a viral video.

Ahead of the premiere of their reality TV show, things reportedly took a turn behind the scenes, with the actress's sister threatening and hurling insults at their uncle.

Source: Briefly News