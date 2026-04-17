Popular South African singer Babes Wodumo became a hot topic after a new picture of herself surfaced on social media

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Musa Khawula shared a snap of the Gqom musician posing beside a swimming pool on X

Several social media users complimented her physique, with some saying she still looks stunning and confident

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Babes Wodumo flaunted her physique in a skimpy swimsuit. Image: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Popular Gqom musician Babes Wodumo left social media users drooling after showing off her body in a two-piece swimsuit.

The Wololo hitmaker is not shy to show off some skin and previously left little to the imagination when a video of her wearing a see-through dress did the rounds on social media.

Babes Wodumo became a topic of discussion again after controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of her showing off her curves in a two-piece swimsuit.

On Friday, 17 April 2026, the murder accused blogger shared a photo of Babes wearing a skimpy swimsuit. The post was captioned:

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“Babes Wodumo shows off her body.”

In the photo, Babes Wodumo was posing barely clad by a swimming pool.

SA reacts after Babes Wodumo shows off her body

The singer has always been about body positivity and looking her best, while staying unapologetic. Despite this, some fans felt as though she could have covered up to honour the legacy of her late husband, Mampintsha.

Here are some of the comments:

@Bizlifestyle4 gushed:

“This lady is fire, shem.”

@elsa37892902 advised:

“She needs to cut it now and find a real job. Her time in the entertainment industry is done.”

@Mashesha_RSA reacted:

“Mampintsha must be doing backflips in his grave right now 😩”

@MosesM_ advised:

“She must stop this. We just need music from her.”

@Juniour1422907 recounted:

“There was a time when that ‘Wololo’ song dropped, and I swear to God, Babes was the desire of every single man alive, bru. She’s still got it, but man, the career she would've had if she didn’t let that dude control her.”

@GIshmaelson gushed:

“Her body is tea bafethu👌❤️”

@Stangola joked:

“Being Sponge’s stepfather is not a bad idea.”

@Tunech12 remarked:

“I'm so happy to see her back on her feet again.”

Mzansi drooled after Babes Wodumo flaunted her curves. Image: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo celebrates her birthday

In other news, Babes Wodumo celebrated her birthday on 25 March 2026.

To celebrate the occasion, the musician shared a photo of herself. In her caption, Babes expressed gratitude to God for another year added. The post was captioned:

"1+ 🎂 kuzalwa indlovukazi ye Gqom namhlanje.Jehovah ngiyabonga 🙏🏽🫶🏾❤️ (The queen of Gqom was born today. God I thank you.)"

See the photo below:

Fans and entertainment industry colleagues such as Pearl Thusi, reality TV star Jojo Robinson and Dlala Mshunqisi flooded the comments with birthday well-wishes.

Pic of Babes Wodumo and Vusi Nova in bed sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a photo of Babes Wodumo in bed with Vusi Nova fuelled speculation on social media.

While some social media users made jokes about the duo, others admired them.

Source: Briefly News