Three young rugby players went viral after taking on the famous ‘Give me Zungu’ challenge on social media

The video shared on 13 April 2026, leaving online users in stitches and feeling a sense of pride in Mzansi’s sense of humour

Viewers flooded the comments section to debate about the trio’s rhythm, with many noting that being bored in SA was a choice

The young rugby players lined up to show off their best ‘Zungu’ walk in a viral video. Image: @ndlozman

Source: TikTok

A viral post of three young Springboks players joining the latest social media challenge showed the humorous side of locals, regardless of their backgrounds.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @ndlozman, where it gained massive traction with thousands of viewers entertained by their attempt.

The trend involves mimicking the distinct, rhythmic walk of a KwaZulu-Natal man named Zungu, whose style has made him a household name on the platform. Moving one by one, the sportsmen showcased their best ‘Zungu moves,’ capturing the signature shake that has the nation charmed.

The 'Give me Zungu' viral trend

Zungu became a TikTok sensation for his distinct and rhythmic walk. The movement involves a specific way of stepping that causes the bottom to shake in time with the pace. It’s a mix of confidence, swagger, and a bit of comedy.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to viral ‘Zungu’ moves

The viral clip reached 2.2M views and over 3.8K comments from entertained social media users. Many viewers jokingly guessed that the creator, TikTok user @ndlozman, was the mastermind behind the hilarious idea. The lighthearted display of companionship resonated with many South Africans. One viewer said that from the moment he saw the young men, he knew they were South African. Another user said it was videos like the trios that were the reason they would never relocate to another country.

Viewers jokingly blamed the video's creator for influencing his teammates. Image: @ndlozman

Source: TikTok

User @R Mashesha joked:

"It's the last guy's idea, just can't prove it 😅😭."

User @Miss _Wavho shared:

"Tell Elon Musk that we are okay as a country, he must mind his business 😂."

User @Pearl Starzo Montshi asked:

"The third one came up with the idea, the next thing he got shy to give us the performance 🤔🤔why?"

User @kattymmackenzie commented:

"They seem really happy doing this; it looks like they’re genuinely enjoying themselves. This is actually the second video I’ve seen of them, Abo Zungu! Awu Zungu Wena 😂!"

User @nhlakanipho shared:

"Brotherhood is very proud of you guys 😂."

User @lungydice commented:

"The moment I set eyes on them, I just knew they were South African 😂."

User @ SAMKE said:

"I love being South African 🤣, boredom is a choice, angeke (never)🤣."

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Source: Briefly News