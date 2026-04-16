“They Are So Loveable”: Eastern Cape Siblings Go Viral for Powerful ‘Word of the Day’ Messages
- A heartwarming post of two siblings sharing spiritual encouragement on their way to school melted hearts online
- The video was shared on TikTok on 15 April 2026, where it gained traction for the children’s wisdom and faith
- Viewers praised the mother for her parenting, noting that the children’s words provided comfort to those facing hardships
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A mother from the Eastern Cape filmed her two young children’s response to her request for the word of the day as they were leaving for school.
The moving clip was shared on TikTok user @landantila20 and featured the girl and her little brother sharing positive messages.
As they were walking out of their village home to school, the mom stopped the siblings for a quick motivation. Starting with the boy, she asked for the word of the day. The son responded, saying God is alive and would provide for them, promising his mother that everything would be fine.
The siblings’ word of the day
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The sister’s response in TikTok user @landantila20's clip was also deep and spiritual. She told her mother that God already has a solution for whatever anyone is worried about. The appreciative mom assured them of her love and released them for school.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the wise siblings
The video garnered massive views and nearly 800 comments from social media users who were impressed by the children’s rounded nature. Many viewers praised the mother for raising children with such strong values and faith in a rural setting. Some mentioned that they felt the children were peaking to them. They said the siblings provided a sense of peace regarding their own personal struggles. Others agreed that the duo’s innocent yet powerful faith was a reminder that solutions are always on the way.
User @mbono commented:
"I think ndiready ubanabantwana (I'm ready to have children), and I pray God andiphe abanje abantwana (gives me kids like these) ❤️."
User @Yourlander Mamqwathi 🇿🇦 shared:
"You are blessed to have them, sisi😳❤️🥰. Bayathandeka, yhu (they are so loveable)🫂."
User @Mziwa2six said:
"Wow, you raised beautiful souls. Lento unexhala nayo uYesu unesisombululo sayo (God has a solution for what you are worried about) 🥰."
User @Zimbini Mabece added:
"Yho, bethuna (guys), I needed to hear this, sana ❤️ because ndinexhala nyani (I'm really stressing)."
User @Coach BuhlemjFBO shared:
"I don't know why I'm chopping onions ekuseni (in the morning) 🥰."
User @lampard_warren said:
"Wow! That’s what you call faith, young blood ❤️."
3 Briefly News articles about children
- A South African mother went viral after sharing a video of her seven-year-old son's arrival at a boarding school in Limpopo for the first time.
- An English mother explained that she has to use multiple languages, including Xhosa, to manage her children when they start misbehaving, leaving social media users in stitches.
- Four-year-old Zuluboy argued that Sjava was singing the lyrics of his song Mbayimbayi wrong, and explained to his mom what the logical words should be.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za