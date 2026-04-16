A heartwarming post of two siblings sharing spiritual encouragement on their way to school melted hearts online

The video was shared on TikTok on 15 April 2026, where it gained traction for the children’s wisdom and faith

Viewers praised the mother for her parenting, noting that the children’s words provided comfort to those facing hardships

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Two Xhosa siblings captured the internet's heart with their daily wisdom and Christian faith. Image: @landantila20

Source: TikTok

A mother from the Eastern Cape filmed her two young children’s response to her request for the word of the day as they were leaving for school.

The moving clip was shared on TikTok user @landantila20 and featured the girl and her little brother sharing positive messages.

As they were walking out of their village home to school, the mom stopped the siblings for a quick motivation. Starting with the boy, she asked for the word of the day. The son responded, saying God is alive and would provide for them, promising his mother that everything would be fine.

The siblings’ word of the day

The sister’s response in TikTok user @landantila20's clip was also deep and spiritual. She told her mother that God already has a solution for whatever anyone is worried about. The appreciative mom assured them of her love and released them for school.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the wise siblings

The video garnered massive views and nearly 800 comments from social media users who were impressed by the children’s rounded nature. Many viewers praised the mother for raising children with such strong values and faith in a rural setting. Some mentioned that they felt the children were peaking to them. They said the siblings provided a sense of peace regarding their own personal struggles. Others agreed that the duo’s innocent yet powerful faith was a reminder that solutions are always on the way.

Viewers praised the mother for the beautiful way she is raising her children. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @mbono commented:

"I think ndiready ubanabantwana (I'm ready to have children), and I pray God andiphe abanje abantwana (gives me kids like these) ❤️."

User @Yourlander Mamqwathi 🇿🇦 shared:

"You are blessed to have them, sisi😳❤️🥰. Bayathandeka, yhu (they are so loveable)🫂."

User @Mziwa2six said:

"Wow, you raised beautiful souls. Lento unexhala nayo uYesu unesisombululo sayo (God has a solution for what you are worried about) 🥰."

User @Zimbini Mabece added:

"Yho, bethuna (guys), I needed to hear this, sana ❤️ because ndinexhala nyani (I'm really stressing)."

User @Coach BuhlemjFBO shared:

"I don't know why I'm chopping onions ekuseni (in the morning) 🥰."

User @lampard_warren said:

"Wow! That’s what you call faith, young blood ❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about children

Source: Briefly News