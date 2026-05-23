Residents in Dunnottar, Ekurhuleni, protested on Friday, 22 May 2026, over the alleged killing of a teenager, who they say was beaten to death

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department arrested eight undocumented immigrants in Dunnottar following the protest

NATJOINTS also launched a verification operation at the Diakonia Refugee Centre in eThekwini on 22 May 2026

Nerissa Naidoo, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, previously worked as an editor, content creator, researcher, and ghostwriter before joining the team.

Ekurhuleni residents are protesting. Images: eNCA/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, EKURHULENI - Residents of Dunnottar in Ekurhuleni took to the streets on the morning of 22 May 2026, calling for action against undocumented foreign nationals in their area following the alleged killing of a local teenager.

The community believes the teen, identified by residents as Lesedi, was beaten to death in February by a group of undocumented foreign nationals. One person linked to the case has been arrested, but residents say justice has been too slow and that not enough has been done to hold those responsible to account.

Eight arrested as tensions boil over

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department confirmed that eight undocumented immigrants were arrested in Dunnottar during the protest. EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa was careful to point out that those arrested should not automatically be connected to the teenager's death.

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Thepa added that police had not yet confirmed whether the teen was killed by foreign nationals or had not yet established all the facts around his death.

Things became heated during the protest when a group of residents moved into a residential area and tried to forcibly remove a foreign national from his home.

Community leader Zandisile Dukwane said the teenager's mother deserved better.

"Let the police do something about this case," he said.

Government responds

As tensions over immigration continued to rise across the country, NATJOINTS launched a targeted verification operation at the Diakonia Refugee Centre in Durban on 22 May 2026.

Around 200 foreign nationals had gathered at the centre. These people went on to say that they feared for their safety in areas where anti-illegal immigration groups had been active. An integrated team from several government departments, alongside provincial law enforcement, began checking the legal status of everyone at the centre.

Those found to be in the country illegally would be processed for deportation, while those with valid documentation would be given protection.

NATJOINTS made clear that the government was committed to addressing illegal immigration through lawful means. Any violence or intimidation targeting foreign nationals would not be tolerated.

Since the start of 2026, SAPS has arrested 29,731 undocumented foreign nationals during high-density operations that have taken place across the country.

Residents in Dunnottar are taking to the streets. Images: eNCA/X

Source: Twitter

More immigration stories affecting SA

Briefly News recently reported on a man who showed what Joburg's Small Street looked like after anti-foreigner protests.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni sparked controversy when she said language was being used to target South Africans during the anti-foreigner protests.

Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero sent in teams to demolish illegal structures in Small Street.

Source: Briefly News