Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero shared footage of illegal structures being demolished in the inner city

The structures had been blocking pedestrian movement and creating safety concerns in the area

South Africans were hopeful about what the cleanup could mean for the city, with many saying it felt like Johannesburg was finally coming back to life

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Joburg mayor on the right and police officers clearing out illegal structures on Small Street. Images: @dadamorero_emjoburg

Source: TikTok

Johannesburg's inner city is getting a firm clean-up, and the city's Executive Mayor is making sure people know it. He shared a clip on 11 May 2026 on his TikTok page @dadamorero_emjoburg showing government workers and police on the ground as a demolition vehicle moved through Small Street. They were breaking down structures that had no business being there. His clip came with a message that made the city's position clear:

"The period of leniency is over, and strict enforcement of regulations has resumed. Johannesburg asserts that our bylaws must be respected."

The video shows the scale of what had built up over time, with shop owners having extended their businesses onto public pedestrian space without approval. The structures made it difficult for people to move freely through the area and raised serious safety concerns. The demolition team worked through the structures, with the machinery visible, clearing the space as law enforcement stood by.

Why Joburg is cracking down on illegal inner city structures?

Mayor Morero has been pushing a vision of Johannesburg as a cleaner, safer and more accessible city since taking office in August 2024. Born and raised in Orlando West, Soweto, Morero came up through student leadership and community activism before building a career in public service. He joined the City of Johannesburg in 2004 and became Executive Mayor in 2024 after serving as the ANC's Regional Chairperson in Johannesburg.

Part of his administration's focus has been on restoring order in the inner city, where years of the occupation of public space had made simple movement through areas like Small Street difficult and at times unsafe. The demolition of these illegal structures is one step in a broader effort to make the city more functional and welcoming for residents and visitors alike.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi impressed by the Joburg inner city demolitions

The comments on the mayor's TikTok page showed people responding with encouragement:

@fingermdluli wrote:

"The Lil TLB is working hard to prove to itself that it's capable of doing the work, and we are proud 🥰🥰"

@symplymtho_ noted:

"You can clearly see that the shops were just extended structures."

@keletso.molefe3 added:

"Wow! Great job, sbonge."

@nompumelelo.miya8 wrote:

"Can we come back and work in Joburg, coz, wow."

@glory.khumalo4 said:

"A big thank you 🙏🙏"

@karaboshirely added:

"Siyabonga 🥰"

People walking on Small Street in Joburg. Images: @dadamorero_emjoburg

Source: TikTok

More on Joburg's Small Street making headlines

Briefly News reported on a Joburg beauty creator who took a chance getting her makeup done at a street stall on Small Street.

reported on a Joburg beauty creator who took a chance getting her makeup done at a street stall on Small Street. A man visited Small Street after anti-foreigner protests swept through Johannesburg to see whether anything had actually changed on the ground.

A Ghanaian national praised South African authorities for the inner city cleanup amid ongoing xenophobia allegations.

Source: Briefly News