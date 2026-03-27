A Joburg beauty content creator took a chance and got her makeup done at a street stall on Small Street in the Johannesburg CBD

The results were stunning, with the makeup looking polished and beautifully blended

South Africans flooded the comments asking for the artist's contact details

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A young woman taking selfies in Joburg. Images: @thandeka.kay.3

Source: Facebook

Thandeka, a beauty content creator, decided to step out of her comfort zone on 2 March 2026 and try something new. She headed to Small Street in the Johannesburg CBD and sat down at a street makeup stall to get her face done. She shared the experience, saying:

"I did my makeup at Small Street and these were the results."

In the video, you can see the makeup artist working carefully on her face, adding finishing touches to what was already looking like a polished and well-blended look. The whole thing cost her just R150. She then showed the final result while attending an event, and the makeup looked stunning. For R150, it was hard to complain.

Finding a talented local artist like this is exactly the kind of thing that makes a real difference, both for the person getting the service and for the small business owner providing it. According to Nedbank, supporting local small businesses is one of the most powerful things a consumer can do for their community.

Why is supporting local best?

When you spend money at a local business, more of that money stays in the community and circulates locally, creating jobs and opportunities for others. Small businesses in South Africa contribute trillions to the economy. A makeup artist on Small Street is part of this system. Thandeka's R150 is a small but very real contribution to keeping this system alive.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi praises the Small Street makeup

People were impressed by Facebook user @thandeka.kay.3's clip and were already planning their own visits:

@Lebo MaSmiles wrote:

"Take that risk every day, please."

@DJ-Pontsho Makwela wrote:

"Two days after I spent R2000 at MAC for a face beat and this is the video I see now???? Nikhohlakele."

@Sebongile Mtobeng added:

"You literally made this challenge popular a few years back. Everyone else followed. The original. I'm happy to still see you do it, babe. You're amazing."

@Naledi Nkomatsi said:

"You look absolutely stunning."

@Sipho Sethu Nxumalo shared:

"I did my matric dance makeup there, and it looked a whole lot better than people who paid R380 for theirs."

@Khosatsana Filoe asked:

"I want to do this so bad. Can I bring my own makeup and brushes and sponges?"

@Mamothepa Maeka Poopedi wrote:

"Can I please have the contact details of the makeup artist?"

@Seipati Preddy Matlakeng said

"Oh, Pholani always eats. You look pretty."

@Mia Lloyd asked:

"Who does this in Durban??"

A woman getting her make-up done. Images: @thandeka.kay.3

Source: Facebook

More on Small Street making waves

Briefly News recently reported on a Johannesburg woman who paid R350 for a full face of makeup at Small Street.

recently reported on a Johannesburg woman who paid R350 for a full face of makeup at Small Street. 5FM's Jodell Tantij challenged content creator Junior Motsepe to buy an outfit at Small Street for R350.

A woman took a wealthy young man to Small Street for a shopping challenge.

Source: Briefly News