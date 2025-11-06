A woman in Johannesburg posted a video of her experience after deciding to go to Small Street for some of her cosmetics

The lady posted a TikTok video after finding a makeup artist in the Johannesburg CBD area

The video of the woman showing off her face after going to Small Street received a lot of attention

A woman left South Africans curious after showing that she went to Small Street for part of her beauty maintenance. The lady posted a before-and-after of the services she tried in Small Street.

A woman chose to get her makeup done in Small Street in a TikTok video. Image: @womandeejay_hazel

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman going to Johannesburg CBD for a full face beat received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, sharing their thoughts on how the woman looked after leaving a Small Street make-up artist.

In a TikTok video, @womandeejay_hazel showed people that she went to a Small Street and got a full face of makeup done. The lady revealed that she paid R350 for the transformation. The after video showed that she had her eyebrows done, and her face was fully highlighted and contoured, complete with an eyeshadow look, for her full glam beat.

South Africa's Johannesburg CBD area is popular as a place to find products and services for much cheaper. Image: Steward Masweneng / Pexels

Source: UGC

SA divided over Small Street makeup

Many people shared their thoughts on the lady @womandeejay_hazel who tried a makeup artist in Small Street. Some people like the look, while others were less impressed. Watch the video of the lady below:

ndhlovukazi 🐘 said:

"The makeup eats, I think people don’t realise/know that blush/highlighter and makeup in general fades throughout the day so the makeup artist has to start with bold makeup so that you don’t look crazy by the end of the day."

M I N E N H L E 💎 wrote:

"Beautiful make up, just high arched brow,s nothing a brush can’t fix otherwise, ATEEEEEE❤🌸"

MiaMasana added:

"I saw you yaz last week in front of the Lister building. You looked so beautiful🥰"

Forever Lerato exclaimed:

"Oh wow they actually ate!😍"

𝓪 remarked:

"I thought the first part had the make-up 😭 you're very pretty."

mosaotlile😍 gushed:

"I go for your natural beauty, sis, but your make-up artist ate🌺😍🥰"

𝐍𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐢🤍🫧 applauded:

"You look very pretty."

Naaledi | Formula 1 🏎️ | 🏀 said:

"I only see the lips 💕🥺"

Sunshineonmyrainbow complimented the TikTokker:

"You’re so gorgeous."

all_things_beauty was impressed:

"People are so held up on 2016 makeup yoo, this is beautiful yamashiya a right."

pamela was in awe of the lady:

"You look very pretty without makeup ❤😭. just add lashes, you're done."

Koena complimented her:

"The fact that you are drop dead gorgeous with or without makeup lala💯🔥... Ay umuhle mfazi❤"

