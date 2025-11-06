Woman Makes Stove From Grater to Cook Small Meal in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed one woman's unbelievable cooking setup that she created
- The lady used simple household items to make a meal without electricity
- Online users were amused by the video that showed the woman's quick thinking, which resulted in a clever contraption
A woman posted a TikTok video showing how she cooked without any electricity or gas. The woman flexed her ingenuity in a video where she set up a portable stove.
The video of the woman's quick thinking using household items received thousands of likes. Many commented on a video, showering the young woman with compliments on her impressive stove.
In a TikTok video, a young woman posted how she was able to cook using a grater, candle and match boxes. She put the candles propped up by match boxes, inside a metal grater and then put a cover over it. Soon enough, the oil in her saucepan was sizzling and hot enough to make a small meal using the candle and grater. She cooked two pieces of gizzard with bits of tomato.
South Africa amused by DIY stove
Many people commented, joking about the ingenuity that the young lady showed. Others joked about the amount of food she cooked. Watch the video of the one plate and read people's compliments below:
uLindokuhle said:
"My younger sibling should never see this😭"
_Tazzo- wrote:
'Tell me you are from South Africa without telling me you are from South Africa."
Thu2za was full of questions:
"But why set it on the matchboxes instead of flat on the surface?"
MINNIEBLACKHEART 0699 wondered:
"Who taught you this smart trick 🤣🤣"
BoldTini was amused:
"Do you really cook 2 gizzards 😭😭 or are you playing?"
Zero🇿🇦 was genuinely concerned and asked:
"On a serious note, are you ok, my sister? Is this for content or do you need assistance?"
Jeni Giggles, the creator, replied
"It's not for content, and I'm okay."
siyamthanda_m was impressed by the woman:
"And this is why Gender advocacy is important 🙌🏾🙌🏾women are scientists"
Hibiscus 🌺 gushed:
"You are a smart girl. You made a plan. Well done ♥"
Mzansi AI wrote:
"South Africans will always be creatives. It’s unfortunate, others don’t embrace our brilliance."
Sim phiwe joked:
"Cooking in small letters 😂😂"
phethani added:
"Yey, that's very smart, I wouldn't have thought of that if my life depended on it 😭💔"
Thokozile Naledi ya Meso wrote:
"There will come a day when they will thank you for this instead of mocking you. Keep teaching survival methods, my sister"
