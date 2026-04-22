SAFA has confirmed the passing of former Benoni United player Richard Lata at the age of 72 in Boksburg

Lata, who spent over a decade in South African domestic football, is being remembered for his contribution as a versatile attacking midfielder and striker

Funeral and memorial arrangements have been confirmed in Daveyton as tributes pour in from the football community

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed the death of former Benoni United midfielder and striker Richard ‘Litre’ Lata.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 22 April, SAFA confirmed that Lata passed away on 16 April 2026 at a hospital in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing and was just weeks away from his 73rd birthday.

SAFA mourns Lata

Richard Lata's death confirmed by SAFA and family statement

“The South African Football Association (SAFA) is saddened to hear about the passing of former Benoni United player Richard ‘Litre’ Lata.

The 72-year-old Lata was surrounded by members of his family when he passed away at a Boksburg hospital in the East of Johannesburg on the morning of 16 April 2026. He was only a month away from his 73rd birthday,” the association said.

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His son, Charles Lata, confirmed that his father spent more than a decade at Benoni United, where he played as both a midfielder and striker. He added that former teammates are expected to play a role in the memorial and funeral services.

Lata's career and funeral arrangements

Lata spent over ten years at Benoni United, where he built a reputation for consistency, discipline, and commitment. He was widely respected within the team and the broader football community for his contribution during his playing years.

He featured primarily as a midfielder and striker during a period when Benoni United competed in South Africa’s top football structures, including the National Football League (NFL) and later the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL).

The club enjoyed strong competitive form during that era, including a notable second-place league finish in 1976 and consistent top-half performances in the late 1970s. The memorial service will take place on Thursday, 23 April 2026, at the Church of Christ, 4252/3 Msibi Street, Daveyton, starting at 14:00.

Lata will be laid to rest on Saturday, 25 April 2026, at Christ Redeemer Anglican Church in Daveyton. The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 07:00.

Lata’s passing marks another sad chapter in South African football in recent months. The football community also mourned the loss of Tendai Ndoro, the former Orlando Pirates striker, who died at 40 in August 2025 after a prolonged illness, leaving fans and former teammates in shock.

Other notable losses included Sinamandla Zondi, a young centre-back for Durban City in the National First Division, who collapsed before a match in April 2025.

SA footballer dies on the pitch

Briefly News also reported that a SA footballer tragically collapsed and died after a league match at the Verulam Recreational Grounds on Todd Street in KwaZulu-Natal.

Witnesses said the player appeared fit and in good form during the match, leaving teammates surprised when he later complained of breathing difficulties.

Source: Briefly News